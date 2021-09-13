Press Release from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department

On Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 4:11am Langlade County Dispatch received a report of a motor vehicle accident on County Road H near the intersection of Range Line Road. Langlade County Sheriff’s deputies, City of Antigo EMS and Rural Fire Control responded to the scene. Investigating deputies found that the vehicle was traveling southbound on County Road H and failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to enter a ditch, strike a driveway and roll several times. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Langlade County Coroner. The accident remains under investigation.

The victim was identified as 22 year old Colton Schroepfer of Bonduel, Wisconsin.