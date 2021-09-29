Recent Charity Work by the Lutheran Kindred Parish

FROM VICAR JENNIFER SOSINSKI

151 school, 18 fabric, 164 personal care, 8 baby care for a total of 447 kits and 106 quilts were recently collected by The Lutheran Kindred Parish of Calvary Church in Antigo and St John’s Lutheran Church in Birnamwood. The parishes worked together over the past year accumulating and crafting to meet the goals that the women’s groups had set. Donations from church members and friends plus the hard work of the weekly quilting group helped to not only meet the goals, but exceed them. The kits and quilts will be distributed all over the globe by the Lutheran World Relief organization. Quilts were also donated to the AVAIL shelter in Antigo. The items were dedicated in a special blessing during the worship services at each parish in September bringing joy to the hearts of all in attendance.