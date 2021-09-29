Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

LocalLocal Interest
Recent Charity Work by the Lutheran Kindred Parish

Recent Charity Work by the Lutheran Kindred Parish

By Antigo Times
September 29, 2021
99
0

FROM VICAR JENNIFER SOSINSKI

151 school, 18 fabric, 164 personal care, 8 baby care for a total of 447 kits and 106 quilts were recently collected by The Lutheran Kindred Parish of Calvary Church in Antigo and St John’s Lutheran Church in Birnamwood. The parishes worked together over the past year accumulating and crafting to meet the goals that the women’s groups had set. Donations from church members and friends plus the hard work of the weekly quilting group helped to not only meet the goals, but exceed them. The kits and quilts will be distributed all over the globe by the Lutheran World Relief organization. Quilts were also donated to the AVAIL shelter in Antigo. The items were dedicated in a special blessing during the worship services at each parish in September bringing joy to the hearts of all in attendance.

Previous Article

Homecoming Events at Antigo High School

Next Article

Stud Spike Championship During Antigo Homecoming Week

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.