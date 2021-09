Recent Marriage License Applications in Langlade County

The following couples have recently applied for a Marriage License in Langlade County:

Austin Michael Flynn Crook, City of Antigo and Hannah Mae Lindemann, City of Antigo

Jacob John Roseland, Town of Elcho and Ariel Nadine Hinz, Town of Elcho

Andre James Woodard, Great Lakes Navel Station, IL, and Katherine Marie Schofield, Town of Rolling

Joshua WM Ball, City of Antigo and Lisa Rashell Olson, City of Antigo

Brandon Louis Donovan, Town of Elcho and Lauren Elizabeth Schilling, Town of Elcho

Daniel Dean Bethke, Bridgewater (VA) and Kimberly Ann Bethke, City of Antigo

Hawk Bevier Krohn, Town of Upham and Ronelle Megan McKernan, Town of Upham

Bradley Paul Chernak, City of Verona and Jada Jalee Mach, City of Antigo

Caleb John McPhail, City of Antigo and Dawn Marie Gut, City of Antigo

Thomas Edward Ziber, City of Antigo and Rise Ann Levine, City of Antigo

Dylan Jeffrey Baum, City of Antigo and Megan Louise Royce, City of Antigo

Tanner Michael Schultz, Town of Upham and Kassandra Lynn Doleshal, Town of Upham

Joshua James Collins, City of Antigo and Krysti Joy Norton, City of Antigo

Troy Thomas Dillman, Town of Neva and Charity Hope Goeser, Town of Neva

Jeremy Allan Beran, Town of Birnamwood and Samantha Joe Lex, City of Antigo

Frederick Charles Kaske, Town of Rolling and Carolyn Jean Johnsen, Town of Rolling

Fredrick William Marquardt, City of Antigo and Vicki Lynne Rasmussen, City of Antigo

Dennis Alexander Sanchez Lagos, Town of Elcho and Megan Anne Leffler, Town of Elcho

Julio Cesar Yeste, City of Antigo and Deborah Lynn Jones, City of Antigo

Andrew John Schroeder, City of Antigo and Erin Leigh Abbott, City of Antigo

Benjamin Michael Parker, Estacada, Oregon and Lori Beth Turney, Town of Norwood

Nathan Robert Kuhlman, Town of Elcho and Amanda LeeAnn Williams, Town of Elcho

Levi James Romenesko, City of Antigo and Courtlynn Carrie Gray, City of Antigo

Brad Allan Tatro, Town of Hutchins and Amanda Marie Summ, Town of Polar

Joseph Maxwell Anderson, City of Antigo and Mia Catherine Meddaugh, City of Antigo

Adam Michael Ramer, Town of Evergreen and Stephanie Jean Kitzerow, Town of Evergreen

Joseph John Kubacki, City of Antigo and Morgana Ann Smith, Town of Polar

Kenneth Grant Heslip, Town of Evergreen and Joni Lee Fuller, City of Antigo

Raymond Joseph Dolar, Town of Upham and Colleen Jean Thomas, City of Antigo

Nathan George Mantor, City of Antigo and Megan Lynn Rasmussen, Town of Rolling