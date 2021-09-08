SHAWANO COUNTY HORSE TESTS POSITIVE FOR EASTERN EQUINE ENCEPHALITIS VIRUS

Protect yourself against mosquito bites

FROM THE SHAWANO-MENOMINEE COUNTIES HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Shawano County – The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department reports that a horse

in Shawano County has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), which is caused

by the EEE virus. This is the first confirmed case of EEE in a horse in Shawano County this year,

and the fifth case in horses in the state this year. No EEE cases in humans have been reported

in Wisconsin thus far in 2021, however, there were two human cases in 2020.

EEE virus is spread to humans, horses, and other animals through the bite of an infected

mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire EEE virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread

person to person or directly between animals or between animals and humans. Documentation

of a EEE positive horse, however, confirms that there are mosquitoes in the area infected with

the EEE virus that can spread the virus to people and other animals.

Many people infected with EEE virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill may develop

fever, headache, chills, and vomiting. The illness may become severe resulting in encephalitis

(inflammation of the brain), disorientation, seizures, coma, or death. There is no specific vaccine

or treatment for EEE illness available for people.

Signs of EEE infection in horses include depression, loss of appetite, drooping eyelids and lower

lip, blindness, paralysis, and death. Horse owners can vaccinate their horses against EEE virus

to protect them from becoming ill.

Since EEE virus is known to be circulating in Shawano County, residents and visitors should be

vigilant in preventing mosquito bites. Follow these tips to protect yourself and your family against

mosquito bites:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

– Apply an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535

to exposed skin and clothing.

– Prior to heading outdoors, treat clothing with permethrin; do not apply permethrin

directly to skin.

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early

morning hours, when mosquitoes are most active.

– Wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes

away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

– Make sure window and door screens are intact and tightly-fitted to prevent

mosquitoes from getting into your home.

– Prevent mosquitoes from breeding around your home by removing stagnant water

from items around your property, such as tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots,

discarded tires, roof gutters, and downspouts.

– Turn over wheelbarrows, kiddie pools, buckets, and small boats such as canoes

and kayaks when not in use.

– Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days.

– Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water

from pool covers.

– Trim or mow tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest

during hot daylight hours.