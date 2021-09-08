The Antigo Music Association 2021-2022 Concert Season Opens on September 21st

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

David Shannon, Ireland’s Greatest Showman, will take the stage on September 21st at 7pm to open the Antigo Music Association 2021-2022 concert season.

Concerts to look forward to include: Ball in the House, a R&B/Soul/Pop a cappella group, in October; Janoska, a Viennese Classical/Jazz Ensemble, in November; Duo Baldo, a comedic presentation of Classical Music in February 2022; Uptown Girls, a female trio performing a stage show in March; and ending the season in April with Crocodile Rockin’, an Elton John Tribute with Jim Witter.

New memberships and renewals can be purchased at the September 21st concert. The Volm Theater will have full seating capacity and is encouraging masks to be worn to the concerts.

For more information about the Antigo Music Association, please contact Karla Martinsen at 715-219-6345 or by email at: karla@martinsen.us.com.