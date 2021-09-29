Antigo Times

Thrivent Cans Hunger Event

By Antigo Times
September 29, 2021
FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

IT’S THAT TIME AGAIN when The Pinnacle Wealth Management Group of Thrivent is proud to partner with all of you and the Antigo Community Food Pantry in holding the largest food drive in our community.

Things look a little different this year as some of the participants have decided not to go with the traditional build. In years prior, participants chose a structure to build with their donations of food. Due to the pandemic, some businesses have chosen to just contribute and accept donations.

Thank you to all of the participants this year!

Build week: September 25-October 3. Judging and voting: October 5-October 10. Awards and finale: TBD.

