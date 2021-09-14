Wabeno Area Players Eager to Take the Stage

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

After a months-long interval between curtain calls, Wabeno Area Players (WAP) is very eager to take the stage again! And although it’s an extremely short 2021 season with only one production, it’s going to be a brilliant replay of one of WAP’s favorites: Planting Season. First performed in October 2016 and written by emeritus playwright Daniel Boatright, this is a delightful comedy that promises much laughter and levity. Here’s a teaser for you:

Digby Dye is a funeral home operator in Wabeno, whose dream career as a veterinarian was cut short by a petty politician and a barn full of dead racehorses. He and his business partner, Gustav, have unexpectedly found themselves accomplices of a fashionista, who is involved in fashion fraud. Add to the mix a mafia kingpin with an abundance of bodies to hide, plus a Kentucky bootlegger attempting to get his “old family recipe” up to thousands of thirsty Canadians, and you have the perfect prescription for hilarity! Several other characters add to the comedic chaos.

This is a show you won’t want to miss! Performances will take place at the Nancy Volk Auditorium at Wabeno High School located at 4325 Branch St. Show times are as follows: Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m.

There is no reserved seating for this production, and no online ticket sales. Tickets are available one hour prior to each performance and prices are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

For more information on this production and future offerings, please call (715) 889-1606 or (715) 473-5466. You may also reach out via email at wabenoareaplayers@gmail.com. Stay tuned for exciting news regarding WAP’s 2022 40th anniversary season at www.facebook.com/wabenoareaplayers or www.wabenoareaplayers.org.

About Wabeno Area Players, a 501c3 non-profit organization:

Founded almost 40 years ago, WAP was created as a much-needed outlet whose purpose was and is the cultural development and community involvement within the greater Forest and Oconto areas. Its ultimate goal is to entertain, inspire, educate and impact in a positive way.