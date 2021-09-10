WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #21

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on eastbound shoulders, pavement grinding, pour curb and gutter at County B and 10th Avenue, start finishing intersections, and start paving intersections and driveways.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Highway: WIS 13

Location: Bridges over Little Roche a Cri and Carter Creek

Schedule: August 16, 2021 to October 20, 2021

Project ID: 6140-01-65

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will complete concrete overlay on the deck of both bridges and begin repairs on the wingwall of the bridge over Roche a Cri Creek in Friendship.

Traffic impacts: The southbound lanes on both bridges will be closed. Two-way traffic over the one-lane bridges will be maintained with the use of temporary signals installed at each structure. There will be lane restrictions for oversized vehicles in both directions at both bridges from August 16 to the end of October.

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Between the Forest County line and Fay Lake Road

Schedule: September 7, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 9110-72-10

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will begin work on installation of new storm sewer at the intersection of WIS 139 and Maple Street early in the week. Once the crew completes the storm sewer at the intersection, the crew will relocate south of town of Long Lake to begin cross culvert replacements. A concrete crew will be in mid to late week to start pouring new curb and gutter, sidewalk, and driveways.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations during daylight working hours will be utilized to restrict traffic to one travel lane when needed. Slight delays are anticipated. This project is also within the detour route for the work on WIS 101 in Forest and Florence Counties.

Forest County

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Forest Avenue in Wabeno to US 8 in Laona

Schedule: August 9, 2021 for 55 working days

Project ID: 9130-03-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue to remove and replace pavement.

Traffic impacts: WIS 32 and all intersecting roads will remain open to traffic. Motorists will encounter single lane closures and flagging operations.

Forest and Florence Counties

Highway: WIS 101

Location: From US 8 in Armstrong Creek to Woods Creek Road in Fern

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 29, 2021

Project ID: 9304-11-70/9304-12-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on culvert replacements, landscaping, beam guard installation, and asphalt paving.

Traffic impacts: WIS 101 remains closed between Frydryck Road to Woods Creek Road. Local traffic will be allowed as signed. Traffic will be detoured via US 8, WIS 139, and WIS 70.

Forest and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 70

Location: From US 45 to Divide Road

Schedule: August 2, 2021 to October 15, 2021

Project ID: 9080-14-75

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on punch list items and begin installing thermoplastic snowmobile crossings.

Traffic impacts: WIS 70 is open to traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts.

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will place gravel, concrete sidewalk, and truck aprons, install lighting, and landscaping.

Traffic impacts:

Bidirectional traffic will be in the westbound US 2 lanes utilizing crossovers east and west of project limits for US 2 east and west bound traffic

US 51 traffic will continue to access US 2 on the temporary roadway with a “T” intersection with US 2

Traffic is reduced to 45 mph along US 2

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish excavation on the eastbound lane and pour a bridge approach slab, pavement and curb and gutter in the eastbound lane.

Traffic impacts: WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic is restricted to a single lane with temporary signals at Spring Brook bridge. Traffic will utilize the eastbound lane through the work zone. WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic will maintain a minimum 10-foot-wide lane during construction.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: County P to the Oconto County line and bridge over Wolf River in Langlade

Schedule: July 28, 2021 to October 10, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-71/74

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue working on the Wolf River bridge including removal and replacement of the joints at the ends of the bridge.

Traffic impacts:

WIS 55/WIS 64 intersection is controlled with temporary signals until October.

Maximum width on the Wolf River bridge is 9-feet.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51 northbound and southbound

Location: From the Marathon/Lincoln County line in Pine River to County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: July 19, 2021 to November 2022

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue removing the existing asphalt in the southbound US 51 lanes at the north end of the project. Grading crews will be on site to begin crushing and relaying the existing rubbelized concrete in that same area. By the end of the week, asphalt paving crews plan to be on site to begin asphalt paving in the southbound US 51 lanes, south of the Prairie River bridge.

Traffic impacts: US 51 traffic will continue to be counter directional in the existing northbound lanes as reconstruction of the southbound lanes continues. Median crossovers are being used to direct traffic to the on and off ramps at County Q, WIS 64, and County K. Traffic will maintain this configuration until mid-November.

Note: Motorists will encounter flashing beacon signs and speed sensors up to 6 miles in advance of the work zone. These warnings are intended to heighten driver awareness and reduce speed ahead of a possible traffic backup.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Highway: US 51/County Q Bridge

Location: County Q bridge over US 51, Exit 205, Merrill

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 13, 2021

Project ID: 1176-22-60

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install concrete pavement, install curb and gutter, install concrete surface drain, and work on guardrail sections.

Traffic impacts: County Q is down to a single lane. Traffic using the US 51 off ramps and County Q will encounter temporary traffic signals.

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 97

Location: Black Creek Bridge to Taylor County line

Schedule: Late August through mid-October

Project ID: 9535-05-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will start grading and complete culvert end wall installations.

Traffic impacts: Motorists should expect single lane closures with flaggers.

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Between WIS 153 and County B

Schedule: August 2, 2021 to September 30, 2021

Project ID: 6360-06-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish removing asphalt on WIS 107 and intersection approaches and finish paving the same areas. Crews will work on shoulders. Crews will also work on guardrail and pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 is open to traffic with lane closures with flaggers. Driveway and side road access will be maintained throughout the project.

Highway: Business 51

Location: (Grand Avenue) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge, Wausau

Schedule: June 7 to September 22, 2021

Project ID: 6999-03-63

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue painting the bridge and plan to work on Saturday, September 11.

Traffic impacts: A maximum width of 13-feet applies for northbound Grand Avenue. Northbound traffic will be maintained on a single lane (northbound median lane). Both lanes of southbound Grand Avenue are back on the newly constructed southbound pavement. Floral Avenue/Grand Avenue intersection will be temporarily closed during bridge painting operations thru September.

Pedestrians: Access will be maintained along the west side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue.

Access will be maintained along the west side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue. Bicyclists: Southbound bicyclists will be maintained on Grand Avenue same as existing conditions. Northbound bicyclists will be detoured to Prospect Avenue at County N and back to Grand Avenue at East Thomas Street.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue pouring sidewalk between County VV (east) and WIS 55. Crews will place topsoil in the same area.

Traffic impacts: WIS 47 is now open in both directions. Motorists can expect flagging operations on WIS 47 between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will complete filling operations to widen the roadway and dam along the east side of the causeway from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Crews will complete the installation of storm sewer from Springville Pond to the north through Rainbow Drive along the east side of BUS 51.

Crews will begin the installation of storm sewer along the east side of the causeway around Springville Pond.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Rainbow Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: WIS 66

Location: I-39 to Stevens Point Municipal Airport

Schedule: Begin August 2, 2021 for 30 working days

Project ID: 6280-02-74

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will pave on Monday and Tuesday. Crews will also work on pavement markings, signs, and erosion control.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will remain in a single lane in each direction until the project is completed. Flagging operations will be used during paving operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis66sp/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: County U intersection, town of Herman

Schedule: June 28, 2021 to October 14, 2021

Project ID: 1058-02-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue pavement repairs on WIS 29 westbound.

Traffic impacts: The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph. Westbound traffic will utilize the crossovers and bi-directional traffic will be in effect through the construction zone on the WIS 29 eastbound lanes. A width restriction of 11-feet will also be in effect. County U north intersection is closed.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29countyu/

Highway: WIS 117

Location: Mutzy Lane to WIS 22

Schedule: August 6, 2021 to October 4, 2021

Project ID: 9220-04-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be paving on Saturday, September 11. Crews will work on finishing the resurface and place gravel shoulders.

Traffic impacts: WIS 117 is open but reduced to one lane with flaggers during paving and shoulder work.

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: From north junction County N in Manawa to US 45 in Bear Creek

Schedule: July 16, 2021 to September 17, 2021

Project ID: 6590-02-76

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on landscaping, finish installing pavement markings, and remove traffic control.

Traffic impacts: Single lane closures with flaggers at various locations on WIS 22 from Fuhs Road to US 45.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21/WIS 22/WIS 73

Location: Between Plainfield and Wautoma

WIS 73: 1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma. WIS 21/WIS 22: From the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma to the intersection of WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

Schedule: June 14, 2021 to September 10, 2021

Project ID: 6170-00-61/6310-00-60/6321-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on punch list items.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging operations during the day.

