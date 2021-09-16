WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #22

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be grinding pavement to smooth any bumps in the pavement, continue paving driveways and intersections, and shoulder work.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Highway: WIS 13

Location: Bridges over Little Roche a Cri and Carter Creek

Schedule: August 16, 2021 to October 20, 2021

Project ID: 6140-01-65

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue repairs on the wingwall at the bridge over Little Roche a Cri Creek. Crews will also begin working on concrete surface repairs below the bridge over Carter Creek.

Traffic impacts: The southbound lanes on both bridges are closed. Two-way traffic over the one-lane bridges will be maintained with the use of temporary signals installed at each structure. There will be lane restrictions for oversized vehicles in both directions at both bridges from August 16 to the end of October.

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Between the Forest County line and Fay Lake Road

Schedule: September 7, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 9110-72-10

Work scheduled for next week: A crew will be working south of the town of Long Lake on culvert replacements. Crews will work on adjusting inlets and drains on Maple Street. Another crew will begin working on pouring new curb and gutter, sidewalk, and driveways.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations during daylight working hours will be utilized to restrict traffic to one travel lane when needed. Slight delays are anticipated.

Forest County

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Forest Avenue in Wabeno to US 8 in Laona

Schedule: August 9, 2021 for 55 working days

Project ID: 9130-03-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish pulverizing pavement, and continue with paving.

Traffic impacts: WIS 32 and all intersecting roads will remain open to traffic. Motorists will encounter single lane closures and flagging operations.

Forest and Florence Counties

Highway: WIS 101

Location: From US 8 in Armstrong Creek to Woods Creek Road in Fern

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 29, 2021

Project ID: 9304-11-70/9304-12-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on removing and replacing pavement, and landscaping work.

Traffic impacts: WIS 101 is open. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flagging during pavement removal and replacement.

Forest and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 70

Location: From US 45 to Divide Road

Schedule: This is the last update on this project.

Project ID: 9080-14-75

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will complete punch list work estimated for completion by Wednesday.

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue installing concrete truck aprons and sidewalk. Paving crews plan to begin paving the roundabout.

Traffic impacts:

Bidirectional traffic will be in the westbound US 2 lanes utilizing crossovers east and west of project limits for US 2 east and west bound traffic

US 51 traffic will continue to access US 2 on the temporary roadway with a “T” intersection with US 2

Traffic is reduced to 45 mph along US 2

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish excavation on the eastbound lane and pour a bridge approach slab, pavement and curb and gutter in the eastbound lane.

Traffic impacts: WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic is restricted to a single lane with temporary signals at Spring Brook. Traffic will utilize the eastbound lane through the work zone. WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic will maintain a minimum 10-foot-wide lane during construction. Traffic from US 45 to Clover Road will be controlled with flaggers.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: County P to the Oconto County line and bridge over Wolf River in Langlade

Schedule: July 28, 2021 to October 10, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-71/74

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue working on the Wolf River bridge including removal and replacement of the expansion joints at the ends of the bridge.

Traffic impacts:

The westbound lane over the bridge is closed.

WIS 55/WIS 64 intersection is controlled with temporary signals until October.

Maximum width on the Wolf River bridge is 9-feet.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51 northbound and southbound

Location: From the Marathon/Lincoln County line in Pine River to County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: July 19, 2021 to November 2022

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue milling the existing asphalt in the southbound US 51 lanes at the northern end of the project. Grading crews will be on site to continue crushing and relaying the existing concrete rubble in that same area. Asphalt paving crews will begin mainline paving this week from 2,500 feet south of the Prairie River, paving north.

Traffic impacts: County K southbound on ramp to US 51 will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, September 20 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22. US 51 traffic will continue to be counter directional in the existing northbound lanes. Median crossovers are being used to direct traffic to the on and off ramps at County Q, WIS 64, and County K. Traffic will maintain this configuration until mid-November.

Note: Motorists will encounter flashing beacon signs and speed sensors up to 6 miles in advance of the work zone. These warnings are intended to heighten driver awareness and reduce speed ahead of a possible traffic backup.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Highway: US 51/County Q Bridge

Location: County Q bridge over US 51, Exit 205, Merrill

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 13, 2021

Project ID: 1176-22-60

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on guardrails, switch traffic to the southern lane, remove pavement and overlay and expansion joints.

Traffic impacts: County Q is down to a single lane. Traffic using the US 51 off ramps and County Q will encounter temporary traffic signals.

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 97

Location: Black Creek Bridge to Taylor County line

Schedule: Late August through mid-October

Project ID: 9535-05-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will complete grading, complete culvert installations, and begin removing and replacing pavement.

Traffic impacts: Motorists should expect single lane closures with flaggers.

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Between WIS 153 and County B

Schedule: August 2, 2021 to September 30, 2021

Project ID: 6360-06-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be conducting shoulder work, place asphalt at various locations, finish placing seed, install signs at County N, and work on installation of centerline rumble strips.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 is open to traffic with lane closures with flaggers. Driveway and side road access will be maintained throughout the project.

Highway: Business 51

Location: (Grand Avenue) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge, Wausau

Schedule: June 7 to September 22, 2021

Project ID: 6999-03-63

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue painting the bridge. Crews will pave the approaches, remove barriers, install pavement markings, and remove traffic control.

Traffic impacts: A maximum width of 13-feet applies for northbound Grand Avenue. Northbound traffic will be maintained on a single lane (northbound median lane). Both lanes of southbound Grand Avenue are back on the newly constructed southbound pavement. Floral Avenue/Grand Avenue intersection will be temporarily closed during bridge painting operations thru September.

Pedestrians: Access will be maintained along the west side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue.

Access will be maintained along the west side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue. Bicyclists: Southbound bicyclists will be maintained on Grand Avenue same as existing conditions. Northbound bicyclists will be detoured to Prospect Avenue at County N and back to Grand Avenue at East Thomas Street.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue pouring sidewalk between County VV (east) and WIS 55. Crews will place topsoil in the same area. Crews will pour concrete bases for lighting between County VV (East) and Oshkosh Road.

Traffic impacts: WIS 47 is open in both directions. Motorists can expect flagging operations on WIS 47 between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will continue excavating for the storm water pond located along the north side of Patton Drive.

Crews will continue the installation of storm sewer along the east side of the causeway in the area of Springville Pond.

Crews will continue to excavate and place gravel following behind the storm sewer installations for the new Business 51 (Post Road) northbound lanes.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Business 51 (Post Road).

Rainbow Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Business 51 (Post Road).

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: WIS 66

Location: I-39 to Stevens Point Municipal Airport

Schedule: Begin August 2, 2021 for 30 working days

Project ID: 6280-02-74

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install pavement markings, and work on project clean up.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will remain in a single lane in each direction until the project is completed.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis66sp/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: County U intersection, town of Herman

Schedule: June 28, 2021 to October 14, 2021

Project ID: 1058-02-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install permanent erosion control, work on lighting, and place asphalt shoulders in the new medians. Traffic is scheduled to switch during the week of September 27.

Traffic impacts: The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph. Westbound traffic will utilize the crossovers and bi-directional traffic will be in effect through the construction zone on the WIS 29 eastbound lanes. A width restriction of 11-feet will also be in effect. County U north intersection is closed.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29countyu/

Highway: WIS 117

Location: Mutzy Lane to WIS 22

Schedule: August 6, 2021 to October 4, 2021

Project ID: 9220-04-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to place gravel shoulders, pavement markings, and signs.

Traffic impacts: WIS 117 is open but reduced to one lane with flaggers during shoulder work.

Vilas County

Highway: US 51(NEW)

Location: US 51 from Woodland Drive to Vilas County M, Arbor Vitae

Schedule: September 20, 2021 to October 20, 2021

Project ID: 1170-20-72

Cost: $1,172,865

Primary Contractor: Northeast Asphalt, Inc.

Description: The top two inches of existing surface will be removed and replaced with two inches of new asphalt. Two culverts will be replaced.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be in the area next week setting up traffic control. Road work begins September 27, 2021.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be controlled with flagging operations. Local access will be maintained with flaggers.

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: From north junction County N in Manawa to US 45 in Bear Creek

Schedule: July 16, 2021 to September 17, 2021

Project ID: 6590-02-76

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on punch list items.

Traffic impacts: None.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21/WIS 73

Location: Between Plainfield and Wautoma

WIS 73: 1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma. WIS 21/WIS 22: From the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma to the intersection of WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

Schedule: June 14, 2021 to September 10, 2021

Project ID: 6170-00-61/6310-00-60/6321-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will start removing and replacing asphalt.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging operations during the day.

