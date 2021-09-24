WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #23

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be working on shoulders and grading around intersections and driveways.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Highway: WIS 13

Location: Bridges over Little Roche a Cri and Carter Creek

Schedule: August 16, 2021 to October 20, 2021

Project ID: 6140-01-65

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue repairs on the wingwall at the bridge over Little Roche a Cri Creek. Crews will continue working on concrete surface repairs below the bridge over Carter Creek.

Traffic impacts: The southbound lanes on both bridges are closed. Two-way traffic over the one-lane bridges will be maintained with the use of temporary signals installed at each structure. There will be lane restrictions for oversized vehicles in both directions at both bridges from August 16 to the end of October.

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Between the Forest County line and Fay Lake Road

Schedule: September 7, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 9110-72-10

Work scheduled for next week: A crew will be working south of the town of Long Lake on culvert replacements. Asphalt patches will be paved late in the week at each culvert crossing that is worked on earlier in the week. Crews will pour new curb and gutter, sidewalk and driveways within Long Lake throughout the week. Backfilling the curb and gutter will take place several days after the curb has been poured.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations during daylight working hours will be utilized to restrict traffic to one travel lane when needed. Slight delays are anticipated.

Forest County

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Forest Avenue in Wabeno to US 8 in Laona

Schedule: August 9, 2021 for 55 working days

Project ID: 9130-03-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish paving.

Traffic impacts: WIS 32 and all intersecting roads will remain open to traffic. Motorists will encounter single lane closures and flagging operations.

Forest and Florence Counties

Highway: WIS 101

Location: From US 8 in Armstrong Creek to Woods Creek Road in Fern

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 29, 2021

Project ID: 9304-11-70/9304-12-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on removing and replacing pavement and landscaping.

Traffic impacts: WIS 101 is open. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flagging during pavement removal and replacement.

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will place base course, finish installing truck aprons and sidewalk, place signs, and begin paving the roundabout.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists may encounter flagging on US 2

Bidirectional traffic will be in the westbound US 2 lanes utilizing crossovers east and west of project limits for US 2 east and west bound traffic

US 51 traffic will continue to access US 2 on the temporary roadway with a “T” intersection with US 2

Traffic is reduced to 45 mph along US 2

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue to remove and replace asphalt between US 45 and Clover Lane. Crews will install beam guard, work on shoulders, and install pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Traffic is restricted to a single lane with temporary signals at Spring Brook. Traffic will utilize the eastbound lane through the work zone. WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic will maintain a minimum 10-foot-wide lane during construction. Traffic from US 45 to Clover Road will be controlled with flaggers while work is occurring.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: County P to the Oconto County line and bridge over Wolf River in Langlade

Schedule: July 28, 2021 to October 10, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-71/74

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue working on the Wolf River bridge including curb and gutter work and reinstalling guardrail. Pavement removal and replacement will begin on WIS 64 from County P towards the Wolf River bridge.

Traffic impacts:

The westbound lane over the bridge is closed.

WIS 55/WIS 64 intersection is controlled with temporary signals until October.

Maximum width on the Wolf River bridge is 9 feet.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51

Location: From the Marathon/Lincoln County line in Pine River to County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: July 19, 2021 to November 2022

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue crushing and relaying the existing rubble from WIS 64 to the Center Road US 51 overpass bridge. Crews will continue paving starting 2,500 feet south of the Prairie River continuing south to WIS 64, including milling and overlaying the WIS 64 off ramp from US 51.

Traffic impacts: WIS 64 southbound off ramp from US 51 will be closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 28 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 30. US 51 traffic will continue to be counter directional in the existing northbound lanes. Median crossovers are being used to direct traffic to the on and off ramps at County Q, WIS 64, and County K. Traffic will maintain this configuration until mid-November.

Note: Motorists will encounter flashing beacon signs and speed sensors up to 6 miles in advance of the work zone. These warnings are intended to heighten driver awareness and reduce speed ahead of a possible traffic backup.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Highway: US 51/County Q Bridge

Location: County Q bridge over US 51, Exit 205, Merrill

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 13, 2021

Project ID: 1176-22-60

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue work on the bridge, guardrail, remove and replace pavement and expansion joints.

Traffic impacts: County Q is down to a single lane. Motorists using the US 51 off ramps and County Q will encounter temporary traffic signals. Traffic will be switched to the southern lane.

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 97

Location: Black Creek Bridge to Taylor County line

Schedule: Late August through mid-October

Project ID: 9535-05-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will start removing and replacing asphalt on WIS 97.

Traffic impacts: Motorists should expect single lane closures with flaggers.

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Between WIS 153 and County B

Schedule: August 2, 2021 to September 30, 2021

Project ID: 6360-06-70

Work scheduled: Crews will finish placing shoulder gravel, finish grading, install permanent pavement markings, remove traffic control, and work on punch list items.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 is open to traffic with lane closures with flaggers. Driveway and side road access will be maintained throughout the project.

Highway: Business 51

Location: (Grand Avenue) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge, Wausau

Schedule: This project is complete.

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week:

Continue grading operations along WIS 47 southbound shoulder from Fairgrounds Road to County VV (West)

Continue placing topsoil on WIS 47 between County VV (East) and WIS 55

Set poles for lighting between County VV (East) and Oshkosh Road

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations on WIS 47 between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: US 51 (NEW)

Location: Bearskin Bridge to Rocky Run Road

Schedule: October 4, 2021 to October 27, 2021

Project ID: 1170-16-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to set up traffic control during the week of September 27. Crews will start removing and replacing asphalt during the week of October 4.

Traffic impacts: Beginning October 4, motorists will encounter a single lane closure with flaggers. Motorists should expect some delays.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will continue to place topsoil in the storm water ponds located along the north side of Patton Drive.

Crews will continue the installation of storm sewer along the east side of the causeway in the area of Springville Pond.

Crews will excavate and place gravel following behind the storm sewer installations for the new Post Road northbound lanes.

Crews will begin to mobilize equipment and prepare for the concrete paving operations scheduled for early October.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Business 51 (Post Road).

Rainbow Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Business 51 (Post Road).

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: WIS 66

Location: I-39 to Stevens Point Municipal Airport

Schedule: This project is complete.

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: County U intersection, town of Herman

Schedule: June 28, 2021 to October 14, 2021

Project ID: 1058-02-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will begin removing temporary crossovers and make repairs to concrete pavement.

Traffic impacts: The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph. The following traffic switch will take place on Monday, September 27: Westbound WIS 29 will return to the westbound outside lane with no width restriction. Eastbound WIS 29 will remain on one lane in the outside lane with an 11-foot width restriction. County U north intersection will reopen, and County U south intersection will close. Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29countyu/

Highway: WIS 117

Location: Mutzy Lane to WIS 22

Schedule: August 6, 2021 to October 4, 2021

Project ID: 9220-04-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to finish shoulders, install pavement markings, and guardrail.

Traffic impacts: WIS 117 is open but reduced to one lane with flaggers during shoulder work.

Vilas County

Highway: US 51

Location: US 51 from Woodland Drive to Vilas County M, Arbor Vitae

Schedule: October 4, 2021 to November 5, 2021

Project ID: 1170-20-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be in the area setting up traffic control. Two culvert replacements will occur during the week of October 4 just north of Chippewa Forest Road.

Traffic impacts: Beginning the week of October 4, one lane of US 51 will be closed around Chippewa Forest Road and traffic will be routed through the construction area on a temporary bypass lane controlled by flaggers. Motorists should expect some delays.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21/WIS 73

Location: Between Plainfield and Wautoma

WIS 73: 1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma. WIS 21/WIS 22: From the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma to the intersection of WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

Schedule: June 14, 2021 to mid-October 2021

Project IDs: 6170-00-61/6310-00-60/6321-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: None.

Traffic impacts: None.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central region: