ACT Opens “Almost Maine” Thursday, November 4th

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Community Theatre (ACT) will open t its fall production, a romantic comedy, by John Cariani “Almost Maine” on Thursday, November 4th. This year’s show will have only four performances opening at the Volm Theater (1900 10th Ave. Antigo, WI) on Thursday, November 4th , with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 pm. The show’s final performance will be on Sunday November 7th with a 2:00 pm matinee.

Tryouts were held in early September and the following actors were selected for the cast: Cavan Kelly, Peggy Benes, Phillip Wyman, Rebecca Bonkoski, Chad Luerssen, Elyse Snider, Lorra Metko, Nathan Cook, Brandy Bures, Wayne Gagnon, Darlaen Jansen, David Zalewski, Tim Blahnik and Carolyn Sienko. This very talented cast will welcome you from the very start of the play to a place that’s so far north it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist thus the title of this play “Almost Maine”. On one cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

Molly Gums a seasoned Director for ACT has taken the helm as the overall Artistic Director and is very excited to present a new and relatively fresh play that was only just produced on “Off Broadway” in 2006. According to Molly, “This play will resonate well with our rural, northern Wisconsin community as a variety of vignettes, of couples finding their way through the rollercoaster of love in a small town setting.” Behind the scenes are many dedicated crew members; Assistant Director a young protégé, Peter Chrudimsky who has performed major roles for both ACT and the AHS Drama club. Elyse Snider has choreographed the musical transitions between the vignettes. Moira Scupien is the Production Manager and Samantha Smith will take on the duties of Stage Manager. Mary Kaye Pregler has taken charge of ticket sales with Bridget Strasser as the House Manager.

ACT was not able to produce a show in 2020 due to the Covid- 19 pandemic ending a forty year run of musicals and plays that have entertained its patrons ever so faithfully through the decades. ACT has taken every precaution to keep its cast and crew safe as this pandemic is still rearing its ugly head. “It is our hope that you will return to the “Lively Arts” by attending this delightful show as it offers all an opportunity to venture out of your homes and come to the comfort of the Volm Theater for this touching and heart-warming production” says Molly.

Almost Maine is presented by special arrangement with Dramatist Play Service Inc., NY and tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students. (This show is geared for a mature audience and is not recommended for young children to attend) Tickets are available at the door and advance tickets are on sale at Neves Furniture and Flooring at 710 5th Ave.