Alexandra Hofrichter Dominates at Midwest Mat of Dreams, Leads Team Wisconsin to Second Place

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Antigo Junior Alexandra Hofrichter, currently ranked 7th in the nation at 152 pounds (teamusa.org rankings), didn’t allow a single opponent to reach the second period, going 6-0 on the day with 5 falls and 1 forfeit competing at the Midwest Mat Of Dreams Girls High School Dual 2021 tournament. The tournament was a dual meet tournament, and Hofrichter represented Team Wisconsin at 155 pounds. The tournament was a modified Folkstyle event, with pushout points and neutral restarts when going out of bounds. A total of 14 teams competed in the event.

After a first round bye, Wisconsin met Grand View in their first match. Hofrichter matched up with Janell Avila. Avila came in hard with an underhook, and Hofrichter worked to an over/under position in the opening seconds. Hofrichter was able to secure a trip off of the over/under position, and 3 nearfall points before Avila was able to escape out of bounds, leading to an early 5-0 lead.

Hofrichter would set up another over/under position at the midpoint of the first round, this time scoring with a lateral throw, and this time Avila would be unable to escape. Hofrichter won the first match via pinfall at 69 seconds. Team Wisconsin defeated Grand View 48-28.

Up next was Team Grit and Grace. Hofrichter faced off with Nicole Olsen. Hofrichter again pushed the pace, securing a takedown off of an armspin and go behind 20 seconds into the match. Hofrichter would secure a cradle, but Olsen was able to fight off her back before the two count 15 seconds later. Hofrichter would again attempt a cradle, and this time, despite a valiant effort by Olsen to get off her back, Hofrichter earned the pinfall victory 67 seconds into the first period. Team Wisconsin won the dual meet 65-6.

Wisconsin defeated Missouri Gold in the next round in a tightly contested matchup that came down to the last match, 38-36. Missouri decided to forfeit to Hofrichter in this match up.

The final round of pool competition saw Wisconsin matching up with the NW Iowa Angry Alpacas. The Angry Alpacas sent Emma Strohman out to face Hofrichter. Hofrichter once again wasted no time, shooting an outside single leg for a takedown 12 seconds into the match. Once on top, Hofrichter went to a far wrist and near side half nelson to earn 3 near fall points at the 48 second mark. Strohman was able to fight off her back, but Hofrichter secured a far elbow and drove her opponent’s shoulders to the mat for the finish by pinfall, once again at 67 seconds. Wisconsin beat the Angry Alpacas 59-18.

Having gone 4-0 in pool play, Team Wisconsin advanced to the Gold Finals. Up first was Potentially Dangerous, and a matchup with Yohaly Quinones for Hofrichter. Hofrichter was able to stop a collar tie attempt by Quinones and convert it into a Russian tie, and then converted the Russian tie into a body lock. From there, Hofrichter secured an outside trip for the takedown at 25 seconds, and earned the victory by pinfall from there at 39 seconds. Wisconsin would lose this dual meet 54-24.

The final match of the day for Wisconsin was Texas Black, and Hofrichter faced Hannah Vos. After some intense handfighting, Hofrichter earned the first point by pushout at 12 seconds. Another series of handfighting led to a Hofrichter takedown at the 27 second mark. Hofrichter then secured a half nelson, and transitioned to a headlock for the pinfall victory at 58 seconds. Wisconsin would defeat Texas 48-30 to earn 2nd place overall.

Hofrichter and Wisconsin teammate Larissa Kaz were 2 of only 7 individuals to earn the maximum amount of 36 team points over the course of the tournament.

Full Team Wisconsin Results – Pool A

Match #1 Round 1

Wisconsin received a Bye

Match #2 Round 2

Wisconsin defeated Grand View 48-28

100 – Gabriel Gomez (Grand View) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

– Gabriel Gomez (Grand View) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 106 – Karina Torres (Wisconsin) over Audrey Scherer (Grand View) Fall 0:44

– Karina Torres (Wisconsin) over Audrey Scherer (Grand View) Fall 0:44 112 – Eva Diaz (Grand View) over Aj Pennington (Wisconsin) Fall 1:06

– Eva Diaz (Grand View) over Aj Pennington (Wisconsin) Fall 1:06 118 – Caitlyn Kelley (Wisconsin) over Ava Davis (Grand View) Fall 1:14

– Caitlyn Kelley (Wisconsin) over Ava Davis (Grand View) Fall 1:14 124 – Larissa Kaz (Wisconsin) over Eva Heise (Grand View) Fall 0:14

– Larissa Kaz (Wisconsin) over Eva Heise (Grand View) Fall 0:14 130 – Sophia Barnes (Grand View) over Emma Gruenhagen (Wisconsin) Fall 3:30

– Sophia Barnes (Grand View) over Emma Gruenhagen (Wisconsin) Fall 3:30 136 – Lilly Luft (Grand View) over Sofia Metcalf (Wisconsin) Maj 13-4

– Lilly Luft (Grand View) over Sofia Metcalf (Wisconsin) Maj 13-4 142 – Paige Peterson (Wisconsin) over Alexis Ross (Grand View) Fall 3:50

– Paige Peterson (Wisconsin) over Alexis Ross (Grand View) Fall 3:50 148 – Marissa Roth (Wisconsin) over Haidyn Snyder (Grand View) Fall 1:24

– Marissa Roth (Wisconsin) over Haidyn Snyder (Grand View) Fall 1:24 155 – Alexendra Hofritcher (Wisconsin) over Janell Avila (Grand View) Fall 1:09

– Alexendra Hofritcher (Wisconsin) over Janell Avila (Grand View) Fall 1:09 170 – Bella Porcelli (Grand View) over Katelyn Lewis (Wisconsin) Fall 2:41

– Bella Porcelli (Grand View) over Katelyn Lewis (Wisconsin) Fall 2:41 190 – Abby Swanson (Wisconsin) over Libby Dix (Grand View) Fall 1:41

– Abby Swanson (Wisconsin) over Libby Dix (Grand View) Fall 1:41 235 – Leah Mendiola (Wisconsin) over Grace Gray (Grand View) Fall 2:24

Match #3 Round 3

Wisconsin defeated Grit and Grace 65-6

100 – Karina Torres (Wisconsin) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

– Karina Torres (Wisconsin) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 106 – Double Forfeit

– Double Forfeit 112 – Aj Pennington (Wisconsin) over Eliza Schultz (Grit and Grace) Fall 0:56

– Aj Pennington (Wisconsin) over Eliza Schultz (Grit and Grace) Fall 0:56 118 – Caitlyn Kelley (Wisconsin) over Anna Ragar (Grit and Grace) Fall 0:11

– Caitlyn Kelley (Wisconsin) over Anna Ragar (Grit and Grace) Fall 0:11 124 – Larissa Kaz (Wisconsin) over Gracie Leslie (Grit and Grace) Fall 0:43

– Larissa Kaz (Wisconsin) over Gracie Leslie (Grit and Grace) Fall 0:43 130 – Emma Gruenhagen (Wisconsin) over Avery Grim (Grit and Grace) Fall 0:53

– Emma Gruenhagen (Wisconsin) over Avery Grim (Grit and Grace) Fall 0:53 136 – Sofia Metcalf (Wisconsin) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

– Sofia Metcalf (Wisconsin) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 142 – Paige Peterson (Wisconsin) over Alexandra Byrne (Grit and Grace) TF 16-0

– Paige Peterson (Wisconsin) over Alexandra Byrne (Grit and Grace) TF 16-0 148 – Marissa Roth (Wisconsin) over Rose Lonsdale (Grit and Grace) Fall 2:55

– Marissa Roth (Wisconsin) over Rose Lonsdale (Grit and Grace) Fall 2:55 155 – Alexendra Hofritcher (Wisconsin) over Nicole Olsen (Grit and Grace) Fall 1:07

– Alexendra Hofritcher (Wisconsin) over Nicole Olsen (Grit and Grace) Fall 1:07 170 – Kaylee Ricketts (Grit and Grace) over Katelyn Lewis (Wisconsin) Fall 1:02

– Kaylee Ricketts (Grit and Grace) over Katelyn Lewis (Wisconsin) Fall 1:02 190 – Abby Swanson (Wisconsin) over Chelsea Mickles (Grit and Grace) Fall 2:22

– Abby Swanson (Wisconsin) over Chelsea Mickles (Grit and Grace) Fall 2:22 235 – Leah Mendiola (Wisconsin) over Bralyyn Wagler (Grit and Grace) Fall 0:22

Match #4 Round 4

Wisconsin defeated Missouri Gold 38-36

100 – Karina Torres (Wisconsin) over Abigail Fuglsang (Missouri Gold) TF 15-0

– Karina Torres (Wisconsin) over Abigail Fuglsang (Missouri Gold) TF 15-0 106 – Emma Mott (Missouri Gold) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

– Emma Mott (Missouri Gold) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 112 – Jaden Breeden (Missouri Gold) over Aj Pennington (Wisconsin) Fall 2:58

– Jaden Breeden (Missouri Gold) over Aj Pennington (Wisconsin) Fall 2:58 118 – Angelina Vargas (Missouri Gold) over Caitlyn Kelley (Wisconsin) Inj 4:51

– Angelina Vargas (Missouri Gold) over Caitlyn Kelley (Wisconsin) Inj 4:51 124 – Larissa Kaz (Wisconsin) over Julia Breeden (Missouri Gold) Fall 1:07

– Larissa Kaz (Wisconsin) over Julia Breeden (Missouri Gold) Fall 1:07 130 – Emma Gruenhagen (Wisconsin) over Noeille Parrott (Missouri Gold) Fall 0:32

– Emma Gruenhagen (Wisconsin) over Noeille Parrott (Missouri Gold) Fall 0:32 136 – Aniyah Kelly (Missouri Gold) over Sofia Metcalf (Wisconsin) Fall 2:37

– Aniyah Kelly (Missouri Gold) over Sofia Metcalf (Wisconsin) Fall 2:37 142 – Amitria Mcnack (Missouri Gold) over Paige Peterson (Wisconsin) Fall 1:19

– Amitria Mcnack (Missouri Gold) over Paige Peterson (Wisconsin) Fall 1:19 148 – Marissa Roth (Wisconsin) over Ellyse Lorenson (Missouri Gold) Fall 0:55

– Marissa Roth (Wisconsin) over Ellyse Lorenson (Missouri Gold) Fall 0:55 155 – Alexendra Hofritcher (Wisconsin) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

– Alexendra Hofritcher (Wisconsin) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 170 – Hailey Romero (Missouri Gold) over Katelyn Lewis (Wisconsin) Inj 0:20

– Hailey Romero (Missouri Gold) over Katelyn Lewis (Wisconsin) Inj 0:20 190 – Abby Swanson (Wisconsin) over Gracie Gifford (Missouri Gold) Fall 0:51

– Abby Swanson (Wisconsin) over Gracie Gifford (Missouri Gold) Fall 0:51 235 – Leah Mendiola (Wisconsin) over Clara Rathmann (Missouri Gold) Dec 14-7

Match #5 Round 5

Wisconsin defeated NW Iowa Angry Alpacas 59-18

100 – Karina Torres (Wisconsin) over Atalia Rosales (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) TF 17-2

– Karina Torres (Wisconsin) over Atalia Rosales (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) TF 17-2 106 – Sophia Shultz (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

– Sophia Shultz (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 112 – Aj Pennington (Wisconsin) over Kailee Spencer (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) Fall 1:37

– Aj Pennington (Wisconsin) over Kailee Spencer (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) Fall 1:37 118 – Caitlyn Kelley (Wisconsin) over Jolynn Tiefenthaler (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) Fall 1:15

– Caitlyn Kelley (Wisconsin) over Jolynn Tiefenthaler (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) Fall 1:15 124 – Larissa Kaz (Wisconsin) over Shayla Doran (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) Fall 2:23

– Larissa Kaz (Wisconsin) over Shayla Doran (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) Fall 2:23 130 – Tatum Shepherd (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) over Emma Gruenhagen (Wisconsin) Fall 2:00

– Tatum Shepherd (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) over Emma Gruenhagen (Wisconsin) Fall 2:00 136 – Sofia Metcalf (Wisconsin) over Shaylee Sutherland (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) Fall 1:35

– Sofia Metcalf (Wisconsin) over Shaylee Sutherland (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) Fall 1:35 142 – Paige Peterson (Wisconsin) over Paris Dean (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) Fall 2:58

– Paige Peterson (Wisconsin) over Paris Dean (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) Fall 2:58 148 – Marissa Roth (Wisconsin) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

– Marissa Roth (Wisconsin) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 155 – Alexendra Hofritcher (Wisconsin) over Emma Strohman (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) Fall 1:07

– Alexendra Hofritcher (Wisconsin) over Emma Strohman (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) Fall 1:07 170 – Daynia Werner (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) over Katelyn Lewis (Wisconsin) Inj 2:45

– Daynia Werner (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) over Katelyn Lewis (Wisconsin) Inj 2:45 190 – Abby Swanson (Wisconsin) over Kaylee Nachtigal (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) Fall 1:01

– Abby Swanson (Wisconsin) over Kaylee Nachtigal (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) Fall 1:01 235 – Leah Mendiola (Wisconsin) over Olivia Huckfelt (NW Iowa Angry Alpacas) Fall 1:06

Gold – Wisconsin

Guaranteed 2nd place

Match #1 Round 2

Potentially Dangerous defeated Wisconsin 54-24

100 – Jillian Worthen (Potentially Dangerous) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

– Jillian Worthen (Potentially Dangerous) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 106 – Reanah Utterback (Potentially Dangerous) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

– Reanah Utterback (Potentially Dangerous) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 112 – Ady Lundquist (Potentially Dangerous) over Aj Pennington (Wisconsin) Fall 0:48

– Ady Lundquist (Potentially Dangerous) over Aj Pennington (Wisconsin) Fall 0:48 118 – Adison Musser (Potentially Dangerous) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

– Adison Musser (Potentially Dangerous) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 124 – Larissa Kaz (Wisconsin) over Leah Chandler (Potentially Dangerous) Fall 0:28

– Larissa Kaz (Wisconsin) over Leah Chandler (Potentially Dangerous) Fall 0:28 130 – Tierney Perkins (Potentially Dangerous) over Emma Gruenhagen (Wisconsin) Fall 1:17

– Tierney Perkins (Potentially Dangerous) over Emma Gruenhagen (Wisconsin) Fall 1:17 136 – Sofia Metcalf (Wisconsin) over Morgan Griffin (Potentially Dangerous) Fall 0:53

– Sofia Metcalf (Wisconsin) over Morgan Griffin (Potentially Dangerous) Fall 0:53 142 – Emma Peach (Potentially Dangerous) over Paige Peterson (Wisconsin) Fall 0:22

– Emma Peach (Potentially Dangerous) over Paige Peterson (Wisconsin) Fall 0:22 148 – Aine Moffit (Potentially Dangerous) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

– Aine Moffit (Potentially Dangerous) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 155 – Alexendra Hofritcher (Wisconsin) over Yohaly Quinones (Potentially Dangerous) Fall 0:39

– Alexendra Hofritcher (Wisconsin) over Yohaly Quinones (Potentially Dangerous) Fall 0:39 170 – Grace Fort (Potentially Dangerous) over Katelyn Lewis (Wisconsin) Inj 0:18

– Grace Fort (Potentially Dangerous) over Katelyn Lewis (Wisconsin) Inj 0:18 190 – TeeganSulentich (Potentially Dangerous) over Abby Swanson (Wisconsin) Fall 0:59

– TeeganSulentich (Potentially Dangerous) over Abby Swanson (Wisconsin) Fall 0:59 235 – Leah Mendiola (Wisconsin) over Savannah Sistad (Potentially Dangerous) Fall 1:46

Match #2 Round 3

Wisconsin defeated Texas Black 48-30