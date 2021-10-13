Antigo Times

Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

By Antigo Times
October 13, 2021
Submitted by: Coach Knetter

Athletes Name:  Grace Fleischman

Sport: Volleyball

Description: Grace has been a positive leader for our teammates, especially for the athletes who are on varsity for the first year. She always demonstrates how to move on from mistakes, and learn from them. Defensively she is tasked with blocking against the top hitters every single match, and digging hard hit balls when she is in the back row. She ranks among the best in the conference for blocks, kills, and attack percentage. Expectations of Athlete of the Week include: Follows athletic code, all passing grades, to class on time and follows school rules.

