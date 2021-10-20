Antigo Times

Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

By Antigo Times
October 20, 2021
Submitted by: Coach Dave Zalewski

Athletes Name:  Jacqueline Belling

Sport: Tennis

Description: Jacqueline comes early to every practice and always has a good attitude. I haven’t heard her complain one time all season. She does whatever is asked of her, whether to fill in on varsity or to play JV. I know that she gives 100% on the court, and does it with a smile on her face. Expectations of Athlete of the Week include: Follows athletic code, all passing grades, to class on time and follows school rules.

