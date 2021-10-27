Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Submitted by: Coach Lori Tischendorf

Athletes Name: Ellie Smith

Sport: Cross Country

Description: Ellie has been a diligent leader for our cross country team during this season. She is one of our captains and has shown so much dedication into this leadership role. Her determination, drive and hard work in practice to always push herself is a great example of the results that she continually progresses each week. Her teammates look up to her for guidance and her humble character is such an inspiration to the whole team. Ellie is always reliable and I can count on her for so many things. She truly is an asset to the team. Expectations of Athlete of the Week include: Follows athletic code, all passing grades, to class on time and follows school rules.