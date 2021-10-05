Antigo High School Senior/Parent’s Flag Football Night 10/7/21

Looking ahead to the Varsity football Antigo vs. Hayward game THURSDAY AT 6 P.M , we will introduce the parents immediately following the coin toss at 5:35, who will be lined up by the North gate. Cheer first followed by Varsity making a tunnel for the team to run through.

Our Seniors will be announced as our starters and recognized with their helmets off facing the home stands. We will have a 20 minute halftime which will include cheer, band, and announcing the 2021 flag football teams.