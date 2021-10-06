Antigo Junior Woman’s Club is hosting the 45th Annual Craft & Trade Show

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Junior Women’s Club will host its 45th annual Craft and Trade Sow, an annual highlight of fall that draws hundreds from throughout the Northwoods, on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The Craft and Trade Show will run from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in the multi-purpose building at the Langlade County Fairgrounds.

Admission is $2 at the door or $1 with a donation of a non-perishable food item, donated to the Antigo Area Community Food Pantry. Children under 10 are free with an adult.

The show will feature 142 spaces occupied with unique crafters and vendors. They will be displaying handmade decorations, quilts, wool mittens, jewelry, handmade wooden bowls, flavor dips, Tupperware, RADA Cutlery, refinished furniture, yard items, pet items, wooden items, fall and Christmas decorations, and many other items for you to purchase for any special occasion or event.

There will also be a bake sale with homemade bakery and candies, food and refreshments and a raffle. Prizes include a homemade quilt, various gift baskets, gift certificates and items from crafters and vendors. Raffle tickets are available at CoVantage Credit Union, Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center, from Antigo Junior Woman’s Club members and at the show.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the club, which donates proceeds back to the different organizations throughout the Langlade County area.

This past year, the Antigo Junior Woman’s Club has donated over $8,000.00 back into our community. The mission of the club is to inspire and empower present and future generations and the organization’s objective is to better the local community through charity and cultural opportunities.

In the past, funds have been earmarked for scholarships at Antigo, Elcho and White Lake high schools, Antigo Area Community Food Pantry, White Lake Food Pantry, Elcho Food Pantry, Langlade County 4-H, AVAIL, Salvation Army, Langlade County Humane Society, Boys & Girls Club, Raptor Education Group, Habitat for Humanity, Antigo High School Lock In, Antigo Gridiron Club, Langlade County Crime Stoppers, Langlade County Disability for the Community Bible Bus, Honor Flight, the Giving Tree, City of Antigo K9, Music in the Park, Antigo Public Library for children’s books, ASCS Golf Outing, Relay for Life, Diaper drive, Weekend Backpack program, Langlade County Historical Society for the museum and many other organizations and requests, too numerous to mention them all.

The Antigo Junior Woman’s Club meets the 2nd Monday of the month. You are welcome to come to join the club. Call 715-219-0945 for more information.