Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 10/11/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, September 29th

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that her daughter had just hit a stop sign in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64.

Thursday, September 30th

Officers received a call from a male at an address on 10th Avenue reporting that the side mirror on his truck had been ripped off. He told officers that there is a camera in the area that may have captured the incident.

Friday, October 1st

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress with several people involved at an address on 5th Avenue. The caller stated that one subject was on the ground and appeared to be injured. EMS was paged, but later cancelled. There were no injuries.

Saturday, October 2nd

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on 5th Avenue. A vehicle had stuck a stop sign, went over the curb and struck two vehicles in the driveway. The caller told officers that the male driver had walked off. The male subject was described as a larger guy, with facial hair and bald. The reporting person also told officers that he had seen the male subject at an establishment earlier and he had appeared intoxicated. Officers found the male driver. A field sobriety test was conducted. The male subject was cited for operating while intoxicated, operating after suspension and having no insurance.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated subject lying in the road on Clermont Street. The subject was given a ride home.

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile male shoplifter at an area business on Neva Road. The male subject was cited for retail theft.

Sunday, October 3rd

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on 5th Avenue.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, September 29th

Officers received a report of criminal damage from an area business on Hwy. 45. The caller told officers that their video camera got a side view of a truck early Saturday morning at about 12:18 AM. The suspect took a key from a forklift and water was placed in the gas tank. They said that they were working with their corporate office to improve the video quality. They also gave officers the name of a possible suspect.

Thursday, September 30th

Officers responded to a report of an accident, a car versus a bear on Hwy. 17.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 45 reporting an accident. The caller told officers that a black pickup truck had struck the building, then backed up and took off westbound on Cty. Rd. X. The caller told officers that the driver was intoxicated.

Friday, October 1st

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business on Hwy. 55. The caller told officers that a female subject was coming in and out of the business, being belligerent, appeared under the influence, was lying on the highway at one point and was currently back in the building. She was described as having blonde hair.

Saturday, October 2nd

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 55 and N. Rolling Stone Lake. The caller told officers that a vehicle had rolled over in the ditch. The caller had driven back and found a man walking on the road. He stated that he was the only occupant of the vehicle and he was not injured. He told the caller that he had gotten lost on his way to Crandon. Highway 55 was temporarily closed while the vehicle was removed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Hwy. 52. A speed limit sign was struck.

Monday, October 4th

Officers received a report that a vehicle struck a bear at Hwy. 64 and Muraski Road. The driver had left the scene.