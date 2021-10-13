Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 10/18/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, October 5th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business on Superior Street. The caller told officers that a male subject had told the clerk that he blew all of his money on a gambling machine and demanded that the clerk pay for an ice cream bar that he took. He then said that he would pay for the item on Friday and was yelling at her. Officers advised the male subject that it would be best for him to leave town and go back to Fond du lac because of his attitude and that no one else was going to pay for the ice cream. He was cited for retail theft.

Friday, October 8th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on 6th Avenue. The caller told officers that some prescription medication in an organizing container had gone missing that day between 2:00 PM and midnight. They gave officers the name of a possible suspect.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Neva Road. A field sobriety test was conducted. The subject was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. They were also given verbal warnings for a defective headlight, having no insurance and open intoxicants.

Saturday, October 9th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 5th Avenue and Edison Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was released, but their truck was to remain parked. They were cited for failure to use their headlights.

Officers received a call from a female at an address on Dorr Street reporting the theft of a package from her apartment approximately 30 to 60 minutes prior to the call. The package was valued at $200-$300.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting shoplifting in progress. The female subject was cited for retail theft.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting a theft. The caller told officers that a male subject had taken a television from the business and left in a grayish, silver 4 door sedan heading north out the parking lot and then turning east. The male subject was described wearing blue jeans, a gray/black sweatshirt, blue hat, having facial hair and a rose tattoo on the top of his right hand.

Officers responded to a report of an attempted vehicle break in at an address on Arctic Street. The caller told officers that a female subject got out of a truck at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Arctic Street, circled the car and then tried to get into it. Someone then yelled at the female who then took off in the truck. The truck was described as being older, with a topper and a loud exhaust. The truck left heading north on Arctic and then east on 3rd Avenue. No damage was done to the vehicle and nothing was taken.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at Superior Street and 4th Avenue. The two male subjects were separated for the night.

Sunday, October 10th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that a male subject had been sleeping under the pumps since bar closing. The caller did not feel comfortable going outside. The male subject’s vehicle was moved and he was given a ride home.

Officers stopped a vehicle at S. Superior Street and Maple Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was taken into custody. They were cited for operating while intoxicated, 1st offense and for speed.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at an area business on Superior Street. The caller told officers that a black Jeep was outside the business that was all smashed up and it looked like there was a male subject inside it with his collar up. Officers spoke with the male subject. He told officers that he would be coming to the Safety Building to report an accident which had caused the damage. He then told officers that the accident had occurred at Fraley Road and Cemetery Road between 10:00 and 11:30 PM the night before. Officers went to that location, but nothing matched the driver’s story. The male subject received multiple traffic citations and was referred for obstruction.

Monday, October 11th

Officers received a report of criminal damage at an address on Edison Street. The caller told officers that a male subject was punching vehicles in the municipal parking lot.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, October 6th

Officers received a report of criminal damage at the White Lake School on Bissell Street. A student had carved his name into a window sill in the commons area. The student was suspended and cited for criminal damage.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business on Hwy. 45. The caller told officers that his employees had told him that there was a man there being belligerent and refusing to pay. The male subject was taken into custody.

Friday, October 8th

Officers responded to a report of a rollover accident with subjects trapped and injured on Cty. Rd. V. Rural Fire Control was on the scene. A helicopter was paged and units were enroute to the hospital. A subject was cited for violation of absolute sobriety. The vehicle was towed.

Saturday, October 9th

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an address on First Lake Road. A male subject had rolled his ATV and had a laceration on his left arm and hip pain.

Sunday, October 10th

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting a burglary at her business on Hwy. 45. She told officers that overnight, the business had been broken into and the till had been opened and emptied, a poker machine had been broken into and other items were broken. An employee had arrived that morning and notified her about it.

Tuesday, October 12th

Officers received a call from a female at an address on Swenska Hill Road reporting fraud. She told officers that she was selling a couch on Face book Market place. She was sent a check for over the selling price so that she could pay the movers that were sent to pick it up. After cashing the check, it was found to be fraudulent. She said that she still had the couch, but was out the money.