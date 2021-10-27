Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 11/1/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, October 19th

Officers responded to a report a malicious mischief at an address on Prosser Place. Two fire extinguisher boxes had been broken and the extinguishers had been sprayed out. They were then tossed on the lawn. The event occurred sometime during the night.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 7th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Lincoln Street. The caller told officers that a male subject was living in the house and they did not want him there. He had thrown alcohol in someone’s face and had been disrespectful.

A male subject came to the Safety Building to report that someone hit his car while it was in the high school parking lot on 10th Avenue. Officers were going to check to see if there was any camera footage of the incident.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that someone t-boned his vehicle while it was in the parking lot of an area business on Neva Road.

Thursday, October 21st

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an area business on Neva Road. There was only minor damage to both vehicles.

Friday, October 22nd

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Officers received a report of criminal damage at an address on Edison Street. A vehicle’s windshield had been smashed.

Saturday, October 23rd

Officers arrested a subject on an outstanding warrant at an address on 7th Avenue.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 5th Avenue and Superior Street. The K9 officer was deployed and the vehicle was searched. One bottle of vodka and some cigarettes were confiscated. The driver was cited for operating without a license, 2nd offense and inattentive driving.

Tuesday, October 26th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of the high school.

Officers received a report of a theft at an address on Charlotte Street. Someone had gotten into the garage and taken some Christmas decorations, camping items and some knick knacks. The items had been missing since some time the week before.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Dorr Street. A male subject was trying to get into someone’s house. Officers discovered that the subject had an outstanding warrant in Marathon County for failure to appear – strangulation & suffocation/battery/disorderly conduct. The subject was transferred to the Marathon County Sheriff’s office.

Wednesday, October 27th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 6th Avenue and Morse Street. A subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was referred for possession of methamphetamine.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thursday, October 21st

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Enterprise Lake Road. A shed and chicken coop were on fire. The chicken coop was fully engulfed in flames. The Elcho Fire Department was on the scene. They requested the Antigo Fire Department for a burn victim. The fire was contained.

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Cty. Rd. D and Elbow Road. A vehicle struck a deer. A 67 year old female subject had a pain in her arm. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Hwy. 45 and Huggins Road. The caller told officers that they had been following the vehicle prior to the accident and it had been swerving. A subject was taken into custody. The vehicle was towed.

Friday, October 22nd

Officers responded to a report of an accident at DeHart Road and Hwy. 64.

Some subjects came to the Safety Building to report that a female subject had stolen some items from their home on Hwy. 45. The female subject was referred for theft and bail jumping.

Officers received a call from a male at an address on Hwy. 17 reporting that a subject had stolen his cooler and some other items.

Saturday, October 23rd

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an address on N. Post Lake Drive. The male caller told officers that he needed EMS as he was having sharp pains in his chest and he believed that he was having a heart attack. He stated that he didn’t know where he was, but he knew the address. He also told officers that he had been using methamphetamine for quite a while.

Sunday, October 24th

Officers responded to a call from a female at an address on Hwy. 52 reporting a prowler. The caller told officers that someone came into her house and got her dog’s attention and then ran out and slammed the door. She thought the subject then ran around the back. She gave officers the name of a possible suspect.

Officers responded to a call from a male at an address on Cty. Rd. A, reporting that a female subject was passed out in a vehicle outside his residence. He stated that she was not supposed to be there. The female was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Monday, October 25th

Officers received a call from a subject at an address on Lake Street reporting the theft of approximately $1,000 worth of firewood and a snow blower. They also gave officers the name of a possible suspect.

Tuesday, October 26th

Officers received a call from a male reporting that while he was hunting the day before, his truck had been parked in the north side parking lot of Ackley Swamp. This morning he noticed front end damage to the truck.