City of Antigo City Plan Commission Meeting Agenda for 10/5/21

Public Hearing

1. Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment Application for 1225 Sunset Drive to Classify Property as I-2, General Industrial District instead of R-1, Single Family Residential District to Allow for Construction of Storage Units

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the August 3, 2021 Meeting

2. Approve Zoning Amendment Application Request to Amend Ordinance No. 1095B, the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo, so as to Classify the Property at 1225 Sunset Drive as I-2, General Industrial District instead of R-1, Single Family Residential District to Allow for Construction of Storage Units (Parcel #201-2965.009)

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

