City of Antigo City Plan Commission Meeting Agenda for 10/5/21

City of Antigo City Plan Commission Meeting Agenda for 10/5/21

By Antigo Times
October 1, 2021
72
0

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
6:00 PM

Call to Order

Public Hearing
1. Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment Application for 1225 Sunset Drive to Classify Property as I-2, General Industrial District instead of R-1, Single Family Residential District to Allow for Construction of Storage Units

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Approval of the Minutes from the August 3, 2021 Meeting
2. Approve Zoning Amendment Application Request to Amend Ordinance No. 1095B, the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo, so as to Classify the Property at 1225 Sunset Drive as I-2, General Industrial District instead of R-1, Single Family Residential District to Allow for Construction of Storage Units (Parcel #201-2965.009)

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

