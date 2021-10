City of Antigo City Plan Commission Meeting Agenda for 11/2/21

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Tuesday, November 02, 2021

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the October 5, 2021 Meeting

2. Tradewell CSM Review

3. Authorization for the Sale of the Vacant Lot Located at 320 Edison Street

4. Authorization for the Sale of the Commercial Site (Former Yamaha Building) Located at 119 Superior Street (Highway 45)

5. Authorization for the Sale of the Home/Property Located at 313 E. 5th Avenue

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Cheryl Barta, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.