City of Antigo Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting Agenda for 10/20/21

By Antigo Times
October 13, 2021
MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
5:45 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Approval of the Minutes from the September 13, 2021 Meeting
2. Approval to Purchase 1-ton 4×4 Pick-up Truck with Dump Box from Quinlan’s

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

