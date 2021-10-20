Community Calendar 10/25/21 to 11/1/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry October 27th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & October 29th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus November will be baking supplies. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry October 25th & November 1st 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), October 20th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

AVA Autumn’s Blessings Art Show September 22nd – November 18th 10am-4pm Langlade County Historical Society Museum, 404 Superior St., Antigo. AVA Autumn’s Blessings Art Show will be held in the AVA Gallery located in the Antigo/Langlade County Historical Society Museum. The art gallery is open when the museum is open. September Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Winter hours start in October. Winter hours are Thursday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Stop by and browse the gallery. For more information, go to https://www.antigovisualarts.org/

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County October 25th – October 29th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center October 25th & November 1st 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Owl-O-Ween Tours October 26th & 29th (Tuesdays in Oct. & select Fridays & Saturdays) 4:30-6pm Raptor Education Group, Inc., N2160 W. Rollwood Rd., Antigo. Trick-or-treat yourself during the month of October and meet some of Wisconsin’s most secretive creatures of the night! Discover the folklore, myths, and legends that associate owls, crows, and vultures with this spooky time of year! Come early and paint pumpkins with us and enjoy warm apple cider and hot cocoa! $12 per Adult and $8 per child 12 & under. 4:30pm-5pm: Pumpkin Painting (optional), 5-6pm: Owl-O-Ween tour. Pre-registration REQUIRED! Register Online at https://www.raptoreducationgroup.org/tour-schedule or call 715-623-2563.

Tunes and Tales for Toddlers October 27th 9:30-10:15am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join us for bounces, rhymes, songs and simple stories for children ages 6 months through 3 years. For more information, go to www.antigopl.org.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center October 27th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Outdoor Story Time October 27th 10:30-11:30am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join us for stories, songs and fun on the library lawn! For more information, go to www.antigopl.org.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center October 27th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Senior Center of Langlade County Cards, Cribbage and Dominoes October 28th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center October 29th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Evening Pumpkin Stroll October 29th & 30th 6-9m Schairer’s Autumn Acres, 194 Western Ave., Birnamwood. Take an evening stroll through the corn maze and find the 100+ themed carved pumpkins. For more information, go to schairerautumnacres.com.

Zombie Forest Haunted Trail Fundraiser October 29th & 30th 6-10pm N5905 Ormsby Rd., Deerbrook. A zombie themed haunted trail to support the Langlade County Humane Society! Tickets available pre-sale at Lakeside or at the venue on the nights of. Will also have bake sale, cheese curds, raffle, and food provided by the Brown Mug. For more information, call Casey at 715-370-1052.

Creepy Hollow Haunted Trail October 29th & 30th 7-11pm N11818 Cedar Road, Birnamwood. Pay to get in….Pray to Get Out!. Creepy Hollow is a sinister, mysterious woods that screams into the night. Will you dare to step into the darkest parts of terror? Gates open at 7pm, ticket sales end at 11pm. Tickets: $10, $20-Fast Pass. Kids 10 & under free.

Hook-Up Disc Golf Disc or Treat Doubles Tournament October 30th 7:30am Antigo Disc Golf Course, Virginia Street Cul-De-Sac, Antigo. Registration 7:30-8:30am, player’s meeting 8:45am, Tee off 9am. Open – $100, amateur $80, juniors $50. Register your team at discgolfscene.com. For questions, call 920-204-5074 or 715-610-5379.

Antigo City Wide Trick or Treating October 30th 4-6pm Antigo. Turn on your porch light to let the kids know that you with them to visit your home for treat. If you do not wish to have children come to your house, please leave your porch light off as a sin to them that you do not wish to be disturbed.

Elton School Halloween Event October 30th 5-9pm Elton School, W4811 Highway 64, Elton. Come join us for a Halloween event at the Elton Schoolhouse! There will be fires and hot drinks to warm yourselves….caramel apples and popcorn to fill your bellies…and a haunted house to spook everyone! For more information, go to: https://eltonshps.wordpress.com

15th Annual ABC Halloween Partee October 30th 6-7:30pm St. Mary’s Catholic Church, N9184 Hwy. 55, Pickerel. All Pickerel, Pearson & Lily ghost & goblins ages 1-14 are welcome. For more information, please call 715-484-4300.

Perdition Pines Haunted Event October 30th 7pm-midnight & October 31st 7-11pm N1385 Cty. Rd. D, Antigo. Perdition Pines Haunted Event welcomes guests to its 4th year of terror, screaming select Saturday and Sundays fall of 2021, featuring “Deadwood Grove Cemetery” and “Forest of Carnage” in one long, spooky haunted attraction! Dates are Oct. 30th & Nov. 6th 7pm-midnight; Oct. 31st 7-11pm & Nov. 7th 7-10:30pm. General admission is $10, VIP admission is $20. 100% FREE PARKING. From our parking area, you will have a short walk to get to the main event and our attraction. We apologize for any inconvenience; this event/attraction is not handicapped accessible. All of our guests must be able to walk, stand and be well balanced in order to successfully make their way through. Buy tickets or get more information at www.perditionpineshaunt.com.

Moonlight Bowling October 30th 9-11pm North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. Come in costume! Costume contest at 11:15pm. Prizes throughout the night. $10 per person includes shoes & two hours of bowling. Make your reservations today. Call 715-627-4325.

Elcho PTO Trunk or Treat October 31st 3-4pm West/Event parking lot, Elcho School, N11268 Antigo Street, Elcho. The Elcho PTO will be hosting their Trunk or Treat event in the west/event parking lot at the Elcho School. Park and decorate your car and bring treats for trick-or-treaters!

Phlox Trick-or-Treating October 31st 3-5pm Phlox.

Town of Elcho Trick or Treating October 31st 3-6pm Elcho.

Birnamwood Trick or Treating October 31st 4-7pm Birnamwood.

Wittenberg Trick or Treating October 31st 4-7pm Wittenberg.

Tigerton Trick or Treating October 31st 5-7pm Tigerton.

*Meetings*

Antigo Optimist Meeting October 27th Noon-1pm Michael’s Restaurant, 410 Hwy. 64, Antigo. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates. Meetings are held on the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of each month. Social Distancing is practiced. Virtual meetings are also an option. Please e-mail the Optimist president to receive virtual meeting information at roger@fullercpas.com. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates at: www.antigooptimist.com.

City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting October 27th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting October 27th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Economic Development Committee Meeting November 1st 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) October 27th, October 31st (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous October 25th, October 26th, October 29th & October 30th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous October 25th & November 1st (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group October 26th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Griefshare Weekly Grief Support Group October 11th-December 20th (Mondays) 5-6:30pm Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Get help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. Griefshare is a special weekly seminar & support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know that it hurts, and we want to help. In person: Enter Fellowship Hall through doors on 8th Ave.; Zoom/Online: pre-register, call office at 715-623-2200. Facilitators will be Pastor Dan Kohn & Sarah Stoehr.

Avail Outreach House October 27th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church October 27th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry October 27th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

