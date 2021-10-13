Community Calendar for 10/18/21 to 10/25/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry October 20th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & October 22nd 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus October will be Holiday fixings: Cranberry sauce, gravy, boxed stuffing, pineapple (in juice). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry October 18th & October 25th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), October 20th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

AVA Autumn’s Blessings Art Show September 22nd – November 18th 10am-4pm Langlade County Historical Society Museum, 404 Superior St., Antigo. AVA Autumn’s Blessings Art Show will be held in the AVA Gallery located in the Antigo/Langlade County Historical Society Museum. The art gallery is open when the museum is open. September Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Winter hours start in October. Winter hours are Thursday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Stop by and browse the gallery. For more information, go to https://www.antigovisualarts.org/

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County October 18th – October 22nd (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center October 18th & October 25th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Owl-O-Ween Tours October 19th, 22nd & 23rd (Tuesdays in Oct. & select Fridays & Saturdays) 4:30-6pm Raptor Education Group, Inc., N2160 W. Rollwood Rd., Antigo. Trick-or-treat yourself during the month of October and meet some of Wisconsin’s most secretive creatures of the night! Discover the folklore, myths, and legends that associate owls, crows, and vultures with this spooky time of year! Come early and paint pumpkins with us and enjoy warm apple cider and hot cocoa! $12 per Adult and $8 per child 12 & under. 4:30pm-5pm: Pumpkin Painting (optional), 5-6pm: Owl-O-Ween tour. Pre-registration REQUIRED! Register Online at https://www.raptoreducationgroup.org/tour-schedule or call 715-623-2563.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center October 20th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Senior Scams – Protect Yourself October 20th 10-11am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Learn about scams and frauds that are targeting seniors. You will be provided tips for spotting these scams to keep yourself from becoming a victim. For more information, go to www.antigopl.org or call 715-623-3724.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center October 20th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Car Seat Fitting Station October 20th 4-6pm Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. The third Wednesday of every month come for a FREE car seat safety inspection by certified child passenger safety technicians and get hands-on training to keep your child passengers safe! Car seats are also available for purchase at cost. Brief medical screening of parents/grandparents will be performed before car seat checks are done. For more information call (715) 627-6251.

Langlade Co. Historical Society Museum & Welcome Center and Antigo Ice Age Trail Community Celebration October 20th 5-7pm Langlade Co. Historical Society Museum, Superior St., Antigo. Explore our newly renovated facility including the new Welcome Center & celebrate Antigo being designated as an Ice Age Trail Community. 5:30pm Welcome Center recognitions & Ice Age Trail community presentation. Cookies, water & coffee will be provided.

Senior Center of Langlade County Cards, Cribbage and Dominoes October 21st 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center October 22nd 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

2nd Annual Elcho Craft Fair October 23rd 10am-3pm Elcho School District, N11268 Antigo St., Elcho. Come join us for the fall fun with food, raffles and numerous vendors. This event is a fundraiser for the class of 2023 and PTO.

Perdition Pines Haunted Event October 23rd Kid’s Day from 11:30am-3pm & adults from7pm-midnight N1385 Cty. Rd. D, Antigo. Perdition Pines Haunted Event welcomes guests to its 4th year of terror, screaming select Saturday and Sundays fall of 2021, featuring “Deadwood Grove Cemetery” and “Forest of Carnage” in one long, spooky haunted attraction! Dates are Oct. 23rd, 30th & Nov. 6th 7pm-midnight; Oct. 31st 7-11pm & Nov. 7th 7-10:30pm. General admission is $10, VIP admission is $20. 100% FREE PARKING. From our parking area, you will have a short walk to get to the main event and our attraction. We apologize for any inconvenience; this event/attraction is not handicapped accessible. All of our guests must be able to walk, stand and be well balanced in order to successfully make their way through. Buy tickets or get more information at www.perditionpineshaunt.com.

Trunk-or-Treat at Peace Lutheran October 24th 3-5pm Peace Lutheran Church & School, 300 Lincoln St. (west parking lot), Antigo. Families of the Antigo community are invited to a safe trick-or-treat event at Peace Lutheran! Trunks will be decorated in fun, family-friendly, ways to hand out candy! There will also be a photo booth for families! This event is totally FREE! Join us and get a 2nd wear out of your kiddos’ costumes! Families are asked to park on the road or the SOUTH Parking Lot. No scary costumes or weapons. Rain or shine. For more information, please call 715-623-2200.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Finance Meeting October 18th 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Foundation Committee Meeting October 19th 5:45pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting October 20th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) October 20th, October 24th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous October 18th, October 19th, October 22nd & October 23rd (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous October 18th & October 25th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group October 19th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Griefshare Weekly Grief Support Group October 11th-December 20th (Mondays) 5-6:30pm Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Get help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. Griefshare is a special weekly seminar & support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know that it hurts, and we want to help. In person: Enter Fellowship Hall through doors on 8th Ave.; Zoom/Online: pre-register, call office at 715-623-2200. Facilitators will be Pastor Dan Kohn & Sarah Stoehr.

Avail Outreach House October 20th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church October 20th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry October 20th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

