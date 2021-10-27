Community Calendar for 11/1/21 to 11/8/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry November 3rd 11am-1pm (Wed.) & November 5th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus November will be baking supplies. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry November 1st & November 8th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), November 3rd 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

AVA Autumn’s Blessings Art Show September 22nd – November 18th 10am-4pm Langlade County Historical Society Museum, 404 Superior St., Antigo. AVA Autumn’s Blessings Art Show will be held in the AVA Gallery located in the Antigo/Langlade County Historical Society Museum. The art gallery is open when the museum is open. September Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Winter hours start in October. Winter hours are Thursday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Stop by and browse the gallery. For more information, go to https://www.antigovisualarts.org/

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County November 1st – November 5th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center November 1st & November 8th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Basic Welding November 2nd-18th 6:30pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo.

This course is designed to help you learn the proper welding techniques in a variety of processes. The sessions will feature customized instruction in specific areas of interest. This provides the most flexibility for you to learn in the areas that you most prefer. Call to register 715-623-7601, press 0.

COVID-19 Testing FREE November 3d 9am-4pm Langlade County Health Service Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. COVID-19 testing will be available to ALL Wisconsin residents 12 months or older who have been notified that they have been in close contact to someone who tested positive (and is 5-7 days after contact) or is experiencing COVID19 symptoms. No appointment is need, but registration is strongly recommended. Register at: register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center November 3rd 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center November 3rd 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Senior Center of Langlade County Cards, Cribbage and Dominoes November 4th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

“Almost Maine” by Antigo Community Theatre November 4th-7th 7:30pm 11/4-11/6 & 2pm on 11/7 Antigo High School, Volm Theater, 1900 10th Ave., Antigo. Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. One cold, clear, winter night, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream. Advance tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students. They are available at Neve’s, 710 5th Ave., Antigo. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center November 5th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Go For It Quad & Bike Races – Bonus Race November 6th 6am-6pm Go For It Raceway, N1696 US Hwy. 45, Antigo. This is the last race of the year. GFI will be doing things a little bit different than they normally do in order to get done before dark. Go For It Raceway features both clay oval and clay TT track. The track is built in a valley offering great spectator views and features a concession stand with an assortment of food and beverages, including burgers, brats, hotdogs & a wide variety of beverages. For more information, go to https://www.goforitraceway.com/ or call 715-216-7543.

Dirty Dog Dryland Derby November 6th & 7th 8am Ma-Ka-Ja-Wan Boy Scout Reservation, W6500 Spring Lake Rd., Pearson. Come experience the excitement of sled dog racing on dry land! You’ll see teams with bikes, scooters, carts and dogs partnered with running mushers. Spectators are encouraged to visit with drivers and smooze with their dogs at their trucks too! Races start at 9am both days. Home cooked food service will be available at race site. Free admission and plenty of parking are available. For more information, please call Beth at 715-610-1947.

Eagles Club of Merrill Aerie #584 Blood Drive November 6th 8-11:30am 1205 Lake St Merrill. To schedule your lifesaving blood donation, please call Bryan at (715) 218-0770. You may also visit communityblood.org/donor. Log in, click “Donate Now” and use sponsor code ME24. In order to space apart our donors, we kindly ask that you register in advance.

Perdition Pines Haunted Event November 6th 7pm-midnight & November 7th 7-11pm N1385 Cty. Rd. D, Antigo. Perdition Pines Haunted Event welcomes guests to its 4th year of terror, screaming select Saturday and Sundays fall of 2021, featuring “Deadwood Grove Cemetery” and “Forest of Carnage” in one long, spooky haunted attraction! General admission is $10, VIP admission is $20. 100% FREE PARKING. From our parking area, you will have a short walk to get to the main event and our attraction. We apologize for any inconvenience; this event/attraction is not handicapped accessible. All of our guests must be able to walk, stand and be well balanced in order to successfully make their way through. Buy tickets or get more information at www.perditionpineshaunt.com.

Gleason Lions Blood Drive and Pancake Breakfast November 7th 8am-12:30pm N5179 Bradley Street Gleason. To schedule your lifesaving donation, please call The Community Blood Center at (800) 280-4102. In order to space apart our donors, we kindly request you schedule by appointment. All presenting donors will receive a free pancake breakfast at the blood drive, compliments of the Gleason Lions!

Shining the Light of Peace Christmas Gala November 8th-12th 2pm Peace Lutheran Church & School, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Our annual Christmas Gala will be a virtual event this year, due to our building project and other circumstances beyond our control. Please join us as we raise funds to benefit our school and children. Our hopes are to host this event in person next year and we thank you for your continued support! You can use the link provided to access this event once it goes live. northcentralsales.com. For more information, go to peaceantigo.org/events.

*Meetings*

Economic Development Committee Meeting November 1st 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City Plan Commission Meeting November 2nd 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting November 8th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) November 3rd, November 7th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous November 1st, November 2nd, November 5th & November 6th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous November 1st & November 8th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group November 2nd 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House November 3rd 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church November 3rd 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry November 3rd 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

