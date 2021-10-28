Fall 2021 Wolf Hunt Update

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOUCRES

Following a circuit court’s ruling enjoining the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) from implementing the wolf harvest law, the DNR today announced that licenses have not been issued to state hunters and trappers for the Fall 2021 wolf hunt.

In accordance with the court order and the department’s ongoing plans, the DNR will continue working towards promulgation of rules and the completion of a wolf management plan to guide management decisions.

If you suspect wolves in the depredation of livestock, pets or hunting dogs, or if wolves are exhibiting threatening or dangerous behavior, contact USDA-Wildlife Services staff immediately. If in northern Wisconsin, call 1-800-228-1368 or 715-369-5221; if in southern Wisconsin, call 1-800-433-0663 or 920-324-4514.

For more on wolves in Wisconsin, visit the DNR website for additional information on wolf management and wolf conflict abatement.