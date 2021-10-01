Fall Prevention Events

Just a quick reminder to register soon for the following fall prevention virtual programs/webinars.

Safe Today. Healthy Tomorrow : A free educational series on Fall Prevention. Participants can pick and choose from the following topics:

Better Your Balance Simplifying Safety: Devices and technologies to help prevent falls in the home. Winter mobility: Navigating snow/ice Mindful about medications: Medications that pose an increased risk for falls.

Don’t have access to the internet? Viewing options are available in Antigo, Marshfield, Merrill, Tomahawk, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids.