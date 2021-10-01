Fall Prevention Events
Just a quick reminder to register soon for the following fall prevention virtual programs/webinars.
Safe Today. Healthy Tomorrow: A free educational series on Fall Prevention. Participants can pick and choose from the following topics:
- Better Your Balance
- Simplifying Safety: Devices and technologies to help prevent falls in the home.
- Winter mobility: Navigating snow/ice
- Mindful about medications: Medications that pose an increased risk for falls.
Don’t have access to the internet? Viewing options are available in Antigo, Marshfield, Merrill, Tomahawk, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids.
Stepping On: Virtual: An evidence-based program that has been shown to reduce falls. Program meets for 2 hours a week for 7 weeks. Hear from a variety of guest experts on things like: Strength/balance, vision and falls, medication and falls, in-home hazards, footwear and much more.