Fall Prevention Events

October 1, 2021
Just a quick reminder to register soon for the following fall prevention virtual programs/webinars.

 

Safe Today. Healthy Tomorrow: A free educational series on Fall Prevention. Participants can pick and choose from the following topics:

  1. Better Your Balance
  2. Simplifying Safety: Devices and technologies to help prevent falls in the home.
  3. Winter mobility: Navigating snow/ice
  4. Mindful about medications: Medications that pose an increased risk for falls.

Don’t have access to the internet? Viewing options are available in Antigo, Marshfield, Merrill, Tomahawk, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids.

 

Stepping On: Virtual: An evidence-based program that has been shown to reduce falls. Program meets for 2 hours a week for 7 weeks. Hear from a variety of guest experts on things like: Strength/balance, vision and falls, medication and falls, in-home hazards, footwear and much more.

