International Credit Union Day

Building Financial Health for a Brighter Tomorrow

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

On October 21, 2021, CoVantage Credit Union will join over 56,000 credit unions around the world to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day. The theme of ICU Day 2021 is “Building financial health for a brighter tomorrow.”

ICU Day highlights the many ways that credit unions across the world help members improve their financial health and well-being. To celebrate, CoVantage Credit Union will be offering individually wrapped chocolate chip cookies at branch locations on Thursday, October 21. Charlie Zanayed, CEO & President of CoVantage, invites both members and non-members to visit any branch location and celebrate this day.

Credit unions were built on the principle of “people helping people.” This philosophy has been in action for more than 100 years, with credit unions providing access to affordable financial products and striving to meet the needs of underserved communities. CoVantage Credit Union is honored to be a part of this proud tradition.

Learn more at www.covantagecu.org.