Know Your Target: Don’t Accidentally Shoot Elk & Moose This Hunting Season

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters to know their target before they shoot and understand the difference between elk and white-tailed deer this season.

Archery and crossbow deer seasons are currently underway. Antlerless elk are most commonly confused for being large does, in addition to young bull elk which can look similar to large bucks. Any elk taken without a tag may result in a fine and a revocation of your hunting license.

How To Identify An Elk:

White-tailed antlers curve forward, whereas elk antlers are larger and sweep back from their heads. Look for color markings. Elk have a tan rump patch, black legs and a dark brown mane. Deer have legs the same color as their bodies, a white throat patch and a fluffy white tail.

Elk have a tan rump patch, black legs and a dark brown mane. Deer have legs the same color as their bodies, a white throat patch and a fluffy white tail. Additional markers. Elk moving throughout the state may have noticeable markers including numeric ear tags or tracking collars. These collars are fixed around the neck and typically orange in collar, sometimes with a visible printed number.

Learn about the differences between elk and white-tailed deer below using the DNR’s comparison guide.

Although Wisconsin has not reintroduced moose, there are several verified moose sightings across northern Wisconsin each year. A few hunters may even be lucky enough to see one this fall.

Find your adventure during the upcoming nine-day gun deer season Nov. 20-28, 2021. Use the DNR’s free Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app for everything needed in the field from property boundaries to chronic wasting disease (CWD) sampling and deer carcass disposal locations and electronic regulations, including shooting hours.

Discover new public lands to explore, brush up on the regulations or listen to podcasts within the Hunt Wild Wisconsin app. With mobile mapping, up-to-the-minute shooting hours, and much more, all the tools are available so hunters can focus on enjoying their time outdoors.

Once widespread across North America, elk were eliminated from Wisconsin in the 1880s. Thanks to the support of many partners and the backing of Wisconsinites, elk were reintroduced within the state in 1995. Through DNR efforts to reestablish the species, the elk herd continues to expand making it essential for hunters to know their target to protect this growing population.

Currently, there are two herds containing a total of more than 400 elk in Wisconsin reintroduction areas: one in the north including Ashland, Bayfield, Price, Rusk and Sawyer counties, and one in the area surrounding Jackson County. Occasionally, elk can roam beyond these areas so it is important for deer hunters statewide to be sure of their target.

Observations of elk outside of the management zones, or moose can be reported to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources through the Large Mammal Observation Form.

Hunters should follow all firearm safety rules and be sure of their target and what is beyond it. Positively identifying the target ensures the safety of other people and avoids the accidental shooting of non-target animals.