Langlade County Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for 10/18/21

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, October 18, 2021

Time: 9:00 A.M.

Location: Wolf River Room, Resource Center Building

The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below:

1. 9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order.

2. Roll Call.

3. Approve previous minutes.

4. At approximately 9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #899 by Kirk Jaraczewski, M+H Retailers, LLC. Agent.

5. 9:30 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #742 by C & M Hathorn Trust, C/O Debra Schuelke.

6. 10:00 A.M. Review 2022 Board of Adjustment calendar.

DAVID ARENDT, Chairman

Langlade County Board of Adjustment

ALL interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard.

Please note that, upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information or to request this service, contact the Land Records & Regulations Department, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. Telephone: (715) 627-6206.

2 Additional items may be discussed with no action taken during the meeting for the purpose of preparing future meeting agendas.