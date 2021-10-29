Learn To Hunt With The DNR’s Mentored Hunting Program

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages anyone interested in giving hunting a try to consider purchasing a mentored hunting license.

The Mentored Hunting law allows new hunters of any age to pair up and hunt with an experienced mentor before completing a Hunter Safety course. The two hunt within arm’s reach of each other, allowing the mentee to learn and ask questions while enabling the mentor to keep a close eye on safety and provide guidance as the hunt unfolds.

Mentees And Mentors

A mentee may be either:

Any person under age 12, regardless of whether they have completed a required hunter education course.

Any other person who has not completed a required hunter education course, and is not exempt from the hunter education requirement.

A mentor is an individual who meets all of the following requirements:

Age 18 or older.

Is the mentee’s parent or guardian, or has the permission of the mentee’s parent or guardian. This does not apply if the mentee is age 18 or older.

Has completed a required hunter education course, or is otherwise exempt* from the hunter education requirement.

Mentors with the appropriate license and harvest authorizations may carry a firearm and hunt alongside their mentee.

Mentored Hunting Program Rules

Mentees must stay within arms reach of their mentor. Mentees under 18-years-old are not allowed to possess or use handguns for hunting.

Both mentor and mentee must comply with all hunting laws, including season, bag limit and weapon regulations; and proper hunting approvals such as license, permit and harvest authorization must be acquired for the season.

A complete list of mentored hunting program rules are avilable on the DNR website here.

Mentored Hunting License And Cost

Those interested in mentored hunting must purchase a mentored hunting license through the DNR’s Go Wild online license portal. The cost for a mentored hunting license is the same price as a regular hunting license. If the license is the first the individual has purchased for certain species in the last 10 years, it may be eligible for the first-time buyer discounted price of $5.00.

More information on mentored hunting is available on the DNR website here.

More Ways To Learn

In addition to the Mentored Hunting program, new or interested hunters can participate in the DNR’s Learn to Hunt programs that combine classroom and field instruction to learn how to hunt safely and ethically in Wisconsin.

The DNR-sponsored Hunt For Food programs also provide a more in-depth Learn to Hunt experience for newer adult hunters and their families with a focus on sustainable harvest of wild game. For more information and enrollment instructions visit the DNR’s Hunt For Food page.