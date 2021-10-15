Plan Your Outdoor Fall Adventure

Fall in Wisconsin is underway. Many scenic landscapes are starting to display vivid reds, oranges and yellows, offering a once-a-year color show like no other. With over 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests and 44 state biking trails opportunities to view Wisconsin’s fall colors are bountiful.

Color changes typically occur in far northern Wisconsin during the last week of September and the first week of October, with colors peaking during mid-October in central Wisconsin and late October in southern Wisconsin.

Timing of the color change varies by species and weather conditions. Discover fall colors in Wisconsin with the official Travel Wisconsin Fall Color Report. Learn more about the science of fall colors on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website.

Explore Fall Favorites

Fall color enthusiasts can enjoy golden hour moments at these Wisconsin state park locations perfect for taking in peak color:

(Bagley): Camp and explore 500 feet above the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi rivers at one of Wisconsin’s oldest state parks featuring hiking trails, a canoe trail, Native American burial mounds, bird watching, fishing, boating, bicycling and picnicking on bluff top overlooks. Kettle Moraine State Forest – Northern Unit (Campbellsport): Explore the world-famous glacial landforms at the first and largest unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest and make a stop at the 60-foot Parnell Observation Tower for panoramic views from the highest point of elevation in the forest.

Take in fall colors during a scenic hike. / Photo Credit: Travel Wisconsin – Rachel Hershberger



Find Your Fall Adventure

Get the most out of fall color in Wisconsin and find your adventure with these tips:



Plan Your Visit

Capacity closures may be in place at some properties to promote social distancing and to help provide a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors and protect wildlife and natural resources. Visitors are encouraged to check out their favorite properties during the week, early in the morning or later in the afternoons, or to visit a property that is new to them.

Before heading out, check to see if a state park or property has reached its capacity limit.

While enjoying Wisconsin’s state parks and other properties, visitors are expected to practice social distancing and follow the latest CDC guidelines.

Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for more information and to plan a fall adventure.