Plan Your Outdoor Fall Adventure
Fall in Wisconsin is underway. Many scenic landscapes are starting to display vivid reds, oranges and yellows, offering a once-a-year color show like no other. With over 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests and 44 state biking trails opportunities to view Wisconsin’s fall colors are bountiful.
Color changes typically occur in far northern Wisconsin during the last week of September and the first week of October, with colors peaking during mid-October in central Wisconsin and late October in southern Wisconsin.
Timing of the color change varies by species and weather conditions. Discover fall colors in Wisconsin with the official Travel Wisconsin Fall Color Report. Learn more about the science of fall colors on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website.
Explore Fall Favorites
Fall color enthusiasts can enjoy golden hour moments at these Wisconsin state park locations perfect for taking in peak color:
- Peninsula State Park (Fish Creek): Enjoy the beautiful changing leaves from Eagle Tower that features a new accessible observation tower and treetop ramp that allows visitors of all abilities to take in the breathtaking views.
- Wyalusing State Park (Bagley): Camp and explore 500 feet above the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi rivers at one of Wisconsin’s oldest state parks featuring hiking trails, a canoe trail, Native American burial mounds, bird watching, fishing, boating, bicycling and picnicking on bluff top overlooks.
- Kettle Moraine State Forest – Northern Unit (Campbellsport): Explore the world-famous glacial landforms at the first and largest unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest and make a stop at the 60-foot Parnell Observation Tower for panoramic views from the highest point of elevation in the forest.
Take in fall colors during a scenic hike. / Photo Credit: Travel Wisconsin – Rachel Hershberger
Find Your Fall Adventure
Get the most out of fall color in Wisconsin and find your adventure with these tips:
- Check out Travel Wisconsin’s 11 scenic drives to experience fall or head out on foot to try these Wisconsin fall hikes with picture-perfect views, including at these additional state parks: Devil’s Lake, Interstate, Kettle Moraine Southern Unit, Perrot and Rib Mountain.
- Use the Find A Park online tool to search for parks based on activities they offer, amenities available and even find rental opportunities to try something new.
- Explore a Wisconsin state park hidden gem property for a fall outdoor experience that’s off the beaten path.
- Make the most of autumn by camping at a state property. Visit the DNR’s booking webpage to plan your stay.
- Drop a line and enjoy the fall views at one of the many fishing areas in the state.
- Get some fresh air by joining a nature study, attending a fall fest or participating in a volunteer cleanup. Check out the DNR’s Events calendar for a list of upcoming activities at state properties.
Plan Your Visit
Capacity closures may be in place at some properties to promote social distancing and to help provide a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors and protect wildlife and natural resources. Visitors are encouraged to check out their favorite properties during the week, early in the morning or later in the afternoons, or to visit a property that is new to them.
Before heading out, check to see if a state park or property has reached its capacity limit.
While enjoying Wisconsin’s state parks and other properties, visitors are expected to practice social distancing and follow the latest CDC guidelines.
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for more information and to plan a fall adventure.