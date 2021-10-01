Antigo Times

Letter from Publisher
PUBLISHER’S LETTER

By Antigo Times
October 1, 2021
Homelessness

Dear Reader,
Have you ever been hungry – I mean really hungry, when you hadn’t had a meal all day or even longer?

Have you ever had food insecurity – wondering whether you will have enough food to last between now and the next time you have money to buy more?

How about shelter – have you ever wondered where you would sleep at night? Not in the adventurous “let’s wander the countryside” way; more of the “I don’t have anyplace to go and it’s getting dark” way.

Homelessness and food scarcity are real concerns in Wisconsin. There are over 4,500 Wisconsinites without a home right now. We are a strong and prosperous State, we have adequate resources, and we are smart people. We need to come together to solve the homelessness problem in Wisconsin.

Please help by buying a homeless person a $25 Badger Pack. This survival kit contains necessities that will help a person down on their luck. While it may not solve the problem entirely, it will help ameliorate the suffering in the short term.

You can make a contribution by going to The Go Fund me titled Wisconsin Newspapers Supporting Homelessness. 100% of your gift will go to supply resources to homeless people. I hope you can join us in this important and worthy effort.
Patrick J. Wood
Publisher

