Recent Marriage License Applications in Langlade County

The following couples have recently applied for a Marriage License in Langlade County:

David Peter Christian Nystrom, City of Antigo and Ashley Christina Edgar, City of Antigo

Kyle Aaron Rauhut, City of Antigo and Denise Anne Crouse, City of Manitowoc

Wayne Joseph Paff, City of Antigo and Taylor Ann Tatro, City of Antigo

Daniel Ethan Jao, City of Shawano and Rebekah Elizabeth Tener, Town of Wolf River

Herbert Lee Ullman, Town of Neva and Margaret Elaine Petron, Town of Neva

Joshua James Zimmerman, Town of Rolling and Kami Jo Price, City of Antigo

Nicholas Darrell Ward, City of Antigo and Kasey Theresa Warwick, City of Antigo

James Ervin Kapusta, City of Antigo and Deborah Marie Knapkavage, City of Antigo

Kavin James Hunter, City of Antigo and Teresa Marie Spencer, City of Antigo