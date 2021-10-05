FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Public Library is bringing Story Time to the Park. On October 16, Ms. Ada will be at the Hudson Park shelter from 10 am – 2 pm with art projects and stories for families. Story Time will be held at 11 am and 1 pm that day.

Families will also be able to check out books from a special display or get library cards that day.

“We hope Story Time at the Park will provide families the chance to enjoy both the outdoors and get access to stories and library resources at the same time,” says youth services librarian Ada Demlow.

“The Hudson Park shelter is also located near the entrance to our StoryWalk, so families can read our latest book “Daniel Finds a Poem” when they come,” she added.

For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Ada Demlow at ademlow@antigopl.org