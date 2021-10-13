The City of Antigo becomes an Ice Age Trail Community

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

When complete, the Ice Age National Scenic Trail will cross approximately 132 communities in 31 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Along the way, the Trail takes users to some of the best glacial features in the world, provides opportunities for personal rejuvenation, is an outdoor classroom, and is an economic resource for communities. These assets make the Ice Age Trail a welcome addition to many communities ranging from small roadside stops to bustling metropolises.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance has established the Ice Age Trail Community program, designed to help communities leverage the Trail as an economic and social engine, while promoting the Ice Age National Scenic Trail to community members and visitors alike. Commitment to this program represents an agreement to cross promote one another, building healthy and vibrant communities.

The City of Antigo is the most recent addition to the Ice Age Trail Community roster. “The Ice Age Trail Alliance is thrilled to add Antigo as a trail community,” states Mike Wollmer, Executive Director and CEO. “We are proud the Trail is a part of this community and look forward to increasing our impact on a local level.”

To celebrate this designation the Alliance, the City of Antigo and Langlade County Economic Development Corporation are teaming up to throw a designation party from 5-7 pm at the Langlade County Historical Society Museum located at 404 Superior Street in Antigo on October 20, 2021. A short presentation will be held at 5:30 pm.

The Ice Age Trail, one of only eleven National Scenic Trails, is a thousand-mile footpath highlighting Wisconsin’s world-renowned Ice Age heritage and natural resources.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance is a non-profit volunteer- and member-based organization established in 1958 that works to create, support and protect the Ice Age Trail. Visit www.iceagetrail.org for hiking information and volunteer opportunities.