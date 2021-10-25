Unified School District of Antigo Board of Education Meeting Agenda for 10/26/21

*FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED*

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2021

6:00 P.M.

ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL

815 SEVENTH AVENUE

ANTIGO, WI 54409

This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/Kg-IbWYHA80

1. Meeting Opening A. Call Meeting to Order B. Pledge of Allegiance C. Roll Call

2. Citizens and Delegations A. Student Representatives’ Report B. Public Comment

3. Consent Agenda A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports

4. COVID-19 Update and Possible Action A. Consideration to Approve Revised COVID Quarantine Procedure

5. New Business A. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from October 12, 2021 B. Policy Manual Review 5000 – Students (Part 2)

6. BOARD ACTION A. Consideration to Approve the Second Reading of NEOLA Volume 30, No. 2, Nondiscrimination Policies, and Policies 5460 and 7250 B. Consideration to Approve 2021-2022 Amended Budget C. Consideration to Approve Tax Levy D. Consideration to Approve Overnight Trips E. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements F. Report of District New Hires G. Report of Donations