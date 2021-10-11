Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Education
Unified School District of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 10/12/21

Unified School District of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 10/12/21

By Antigo Times
October 11, 2021
126
0

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2021
6:00 P.M.
ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL IMC
815 SEVENTH AVENUE, ANTIGO, WI 54409
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/5bwFmJeMB58

1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

D. Public Comment

2. COVID-19 Update and Possible Action
A. Resolution from October 3, 2021 Discussion

B. Robin Stowe, Langlade County Corporation Counsel

3. New Business
A. Wisconsin School Board Week

B. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report

C. Beginning of the Year Data and Continuous Improvement Plan

D. Third Friday Enrollment Report

E. Budget Calendar 2022-2023

F. Tax Levy Discussion

4. Possible Action Items
A. Consideration to Approve Replacement Classroom Projectors

B. First Reading of NEOLA Volume 30, No. 2, Nondiscrimination Policies, and Policies 5460 and 7250

C. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements

D. Report of District New Hires

5. Confirm Next Meeting
A. Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Previous Article

WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update ...

Next Article

City of Antigo Committee of the Whole ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.