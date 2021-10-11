Unified School District of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 10/12/21

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2021

6:00 P.M.

ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL IMC

815 SEVENTH AVENUE, ANTIGO, WI 54409

This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/5bwFmJeMB58

1. Meeting Opening A. Call Meeting to Order B. Pledge of Allegiance C. Roll Call D. Public Comment

2. COVID-19 Update and Possible Action A. Resolution from October 3, 2021 Discussion B. Robin Stowe, Langlade County Corporation Counsel

3. New Business A. Wisconsin School Board Week B. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report C. Beginning of the Year Data and Continuous Improvement Plan D. Third Friday Enrollment Report E. Budget Calendar 2022-2023 F. Tax Levy Discussion

4. Possible Action Items A. Consideration to Approve Replacement Classroom Projectors B. First Reading of NEOLA Volume 30, No. 2, Nondiscrimination Policies, and Policies 5460 and 7250 C. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements D. Report of District New Hires