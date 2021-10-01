WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #24

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to mid to late October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on shoulders, grading and shaping at driveways, work on restoration and erosion control throughout the project.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 remains closed to thru traffic. A posted detour via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39 is in place. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor is maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Highway: WIS 13

Location: Bridges over Little Roche a Cri and Carter Creek

Schedule: August 16, 2021 to October 20, 2021

Project ID: 6140-01-65

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue repairs on the wingwall at the bridge over Little Roche a Cri Creek. Crews will work on curb and pavement replacement. Crews will begin cleaning and painting the bridge over Carter Creek.

Traffic impacts: The southbound lanes on both bridges are closed. Two-way traffic over the one-lane bridges will be maintained with the use of temporary signals installed at each structure. There are lane restrictions for oversized vehicles in both directions at both bridges to the end of October.

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Between the Forest County line and Fay Lake Road

Schedule: September 7, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 9110-72-10

Work scheduled for next week: A crew will be on site to finish pouring curb and gutter and sidewalks. Crews are expected to start removing asphalt early to mid-week followed by paving throughout the week.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations during daylight working hours will be utilized to restrict traffic to one travel lane when needed. Slight delays are anticipated.

Forest County

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Forest Avenue in Wabeno to US 8 in Laona

Schedule: August 9, 2021 for 55 working days

Project ID: 9130-03-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on the shoulders.

Traffic impacts: WIS 32 and all intersecting roads will remain open to traffic. Motorists will encounter single lane closures and flagging operations.

Forest and Florence Counties

Highway: WIS 101

Location: From US 8 in Armstrong Creek to Woods Creek Road in Fern

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 29, 2021

Project ID: 9304-11-70/9304-12-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue paving, work on landscaping, and shoulder work.

Traffic impacts: WIS 101 is open. Traffic is reduced to a single lane with flagging during paving, shoulder and beam guard work.

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish installing truck aprons and sidewalk, install signs, and pave the roundabout.

Traffic impacts:

It is anticipated that late on Tuesday October 5, all directions will utilize the roundabout. The eastbound US 2 to southbound US 51 bypass lane and westbound US 2 bypass lane will be closed.

Until the roundabout is opened: Motorists may encounter flagging on US 2 Bidirectional traffic will be in the westbound US 2 lanes utilizing crossovers east and west of project limits for US 2 east and west bound traffic US 51 traffic will continue to access US 2 on the temporary roadway with a “T” intersection with US 2 Traffic is reduced to 45 mph along US 2



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install shoulder gravel, install pavement markings and centerline and shoulder rumble strips from US 45 to Clover Road.

Traffic impacts: Traffic from US 45 to Clover Road will be controlled with flaggers during work operations.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: County P to the Oconto County line and bridge over Wolf River in Langlade

Schedule: July 28, 2021 to October 10, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-71/74

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will complete work on the Wolf River bridge and is expected to reopen on October 5. Pavement removal and replacement will continue on WIS 64 from County P to Fish Hatchery Road.

Traffic impacts:

WIS 55/WIS 64 intersection is controlled with temporary signals until the bridge reopens.

Flagging operations from County P to Fish Hatchery Road.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51

Location: From the Marathon/Lincoln County line in Pine River to County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: July 19, 2021 to November 2022

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue crushing and relaying the existing rubbelized concrete from the CN Railroad bridge to the Wisconsin River bridge. Asphalt paving crews will continue paving from the WIS 64 overpass to the CN Railroad bridge, along with milling and paving the lower layers of asphalt at the WIS 64 southbound on-ramp to US 51. Crews will also be placing an upper layer of asphalt from the north project limits to WIS 64.

Traffic impacts:

On Monday, October 4, the County K southbound on-ramp to US 51 will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon, the WIS 64 SB off-ramp from US 51 will be closed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the County K southbound on-ramp to US 51 will be closed again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The WIS 64 southbound on-ramp from US 51 will be closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday, October 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 7.

US 51 traffic will continue to be counter directional in the existing northbound lanes. Median crossovers are being used to direct traffic to the on and off ramps at County Q, WIS 64, and County K. Traffic will maintain this configuration until mid-November. The speed limit remains 55 mph in the work zone.

Motorists will encounter flashing beacon signs and speed sensors up to 6 miles in advance of the work zone. These warnings are intended to heighten driver awareness and reduce speed ahead of a possible traffic backup.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Highway: US 51/County Q Bridge

Location: County Q bridge over US 51, Exit 205, Merrill

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 13, 2021

Project ID: 1176-22-60

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue work on the bridge surface and walls.

Traffic impacts: County Q is down to a single lane. Motorists using the US 51 off ramps and County Q will encounter temporary traffic signals. Traffic will be switched to the southern lane.

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 97

Location: Black Creek Bridge to Taylor County line

Schedule: Late August through mid-October

Project ID: 9535-05-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be paving at intersections, place shoulder gravel, and install shoulder rumble strips.

Traffic impacts: Motorists should expect single lane closures with flaggers.

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week:

Finish grading operations along WIS 47 southbound shoulder from Fairgrounds Road to County VV (West)

Finish placing topsoil on WIS 47 between County VV (East) and WIS 55

Set poles for lighting between County VV (East) and Oshkosh Road

Begin preparing for asphalt paving

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations on WIS 47 between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: US 51

Location: Bearskin Bridge to Rocky Run Road

Schedule: October 4, 2021 to October 27, 2021

Project ID: 1170-16-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will start removing and replacing asphalt.

Traffic impacts: Beginning October 4, motorists will encounter a single lane closure with flaggers. Motorists should expect some delays.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will excavate and place gravel for Springville Drive east of Post Road.

Crews will shape the slope and place topsoil on the Springville Pond causeway along the east side of Post Road.

Crews will trim the gravel and place concrete pavement for the new Post Road northbound lanes from south of Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Business 51 (Post Road).

Rainbow Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Business 51 (Post Road).

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: County U intersection, town of Herman

Schedule: June 28, 2021 to October 14, 2021

Project ID: 1058-02-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will complete grading. The final curb and gutter will be place at the County U south median. Temporary widenings on WIS 29 eastbound and temporary crossovers will have the shoulders paved.

Traffic impacts: The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph. Westbound WIS 29 is on the westbound outside lane with no width restriction. Eastbound WIS 29 traffic will be moved to the inside lane with an 11-foot width restriction. County U north intersection is open, and County U south intersection is closed.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29countyu/

Highway: WIS 117

Location: Mutzy Lane to WIS 22

Schedule: This is the last update on this project.

Project ID: 9220-04-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on final clean up.

Vilas County

Highway: US 51

Location: US 51 from Woodland Drive to Vilas County M, Arbor Vitae

Schedule: October 4, 2021 to November 5, 2021

Project ID: 1170-20-72

Work scheduled for next week: Two culvert replacements will occur just north of Chippewa Forest Road.

Traffic impacts: Beginning October 4, one lane of US 51 will be closed around Chippewa Forest Road and traffic will be routed through the construction area on a temporary bypass lane controlled by flaggers. Motorists should expect some delays.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21/WIS 73

Location: Between Plainfield and Wautoma

Schedule: June 14, 2021 to mid-October 2021

Project IDs: 6170-00-61/6310-00-60/6321-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will adjust 3 manholes in the WIS 73 northbound/WIS 21 westbound lanes in Wautoma at South Walker Street and South Cambridge Street.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a single lane of traffic in each direction with a maximum 10’ width in Wautoma on WIS 73 / WIS 21 / WIS 22 between Ste Marie Street and Market Square between Monday, October 4 and Thursday, October 7.

