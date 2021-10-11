WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #25

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to late October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on shoulders early in the week. Crews plan to place topsoil and gravel at driveways. Crews also plan to grind concrete late in the week.

Traffic impacts: As a reminder, WIS 82 remains closed to thru traffic until Friday, October 29. A posted detour via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39 is in place. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Highway: WIS 13

Location: Bridges over Little Roche a Cri and Carter Creek

Schedule: August 16, 2021 to October 22, 2021

Project ID: 6140-01-65

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue cleaning and painting the bridge over Carter Creek. Crews will replace beam guard and pave the southbound approaches at both bridges.

Traffic impacts: The southbound lanes on both bridges are closed. Two-way traffic over the one-lane bridges will be maintained with the use of temporary signals installed at each structure. There are lane restrictions for oversized vehicles in both directions at both bridges to the end of October.

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Between the Forest County line and Fay Lake Road

Schedule: September 7, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 9110-72-10

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue removing pavement mid to late week with paving beginning at the Forest County line and move north. Asphalt driveways that were removed will be paved later in the week.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations during daylight working hours will be utilized to restrict traffic to one travel lane when needed. Slight delays are anticipated.

Forest County

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Forest Avenue in Wabeno to US 8 in Laona

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 16, 2021

Project ID: 9130-03-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on pavement markings and signs.

Traffic impacts: WIS 32 and all intersecting roads will remain open to traffic. Motorists will encounter single lane closures and flagging operations.

Forest and Florence Counties

Highway: WIS 101

Location: From US 8 in Armstrong Creek to Woods Creek Road in Fern

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 29, 2021

Project ID: 9304-11-70/9304-12-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on shoulders and beam guard installation.

Traffic impacts: WIS 101 is open. Traffic is reduced to a single lane with flagging during shoulder work, rumble strip installation, and beam guard work.

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will remove the temporary bypass and place topsoil, pour remaining curb and gutter and sidewalk, place signs, and begin removing pavement on US 2 west.

Traffic impacts: All directions are utilizing the roundabout. Motorists may encounter flagging operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install pavement markings and center line and shoulder rumble strips from US 45 to Clover Road.

Traffic impacts: Traffic from US 45 to Clover Road will be controlled with flaggers during work operations.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: County P to the Oconto County line and bridge over Wolf River in Langlade

Schedule: July 28, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-71/74

Work scheduled for next week: Pavement removal and replacement will continue from Heise Road to the Oconto County line.

Traffic impacts:

Flagging operations from WIS 55 to the Oconto County line.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51

Location: From the Marathon/Lincoln County line in Pine River to County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: July 19, 2021 to November 15, 2022

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Work scheduled for next week: Grading crews will continue crushing and relaying the existing rubbelized concrete from the CN Railroad overpass bridge to the Wisconsin River bridge. Asphalt paving crews will continue paving from Center Road to the CN railroad bridge. Crews will remove asphalt, reconstruct the subbase, and pave the lower layers of asphalt at the County Q southbound on and off ramps. Crews will also pave the upper layer of asphalt on the southbound County K on-ramp, southbound WIS 64 on-ramp, and southbound WIS 64 off-ramps.

Traffic impacts:

The southbound County Q off-ramp from US 51 will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, October 11 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 13.

The southbound County Q on-ramp from US 51 will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday, October 14 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 16.

The southbound County K on-ramp to US 51 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., October 14

The southbound WIS 64 on-ramp to US 51 will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., October 14

The southbound WIS 64 off-ramp to US 51 will be closed from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., October 14.

US 51 traffic will continue to be counter directional in the existing northbound lanes. Median crossovers are being used to direct traffic to the on and off ramps at County Q, WIS 64, and County K. Traffic will maintain this configuration until mid-November. The speed limit remains 55 mph in the work zone.

Motorists will encounter flashing beacon signs and speed sensors up to 6 miles in advance of the work zone. These warnings are intended to heighten driver awareness and reduce speed ahead of a possible traffic backup.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Highway: US 51/County Q Bridge

Location: County Q bridge over US 51, Exit 205, Merrill

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 29, 2021

Project ID: 1176-22-60

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue work on the bridge surface and pour the bridge deck on the northern half.

Traffic impacts: County Q is down to a single lane. Motorists using the US 51 off ramps and County Q will encounter temporary traffic signals. Traffic will be switched to the southern lane.

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 97

Location: Black Creek Bridge to Taylor County line

Schedule: This is the last update for this project.

Project ID: 9535-05-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on final clean up.

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will begin removing and replacing asphalt pavement on WIS 47 between County VV east and County VV west.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations on WIS 47 between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: US 51

Location: Bearskin Bridge to Rocky Run Road

Schedule: October 4, 2021 to October 27, 2021

Project ID: 1170-16-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to complete asphalt paving and gravel shouldering operations.

Traffic impacts: One lane of US 51 is closed with traffic routed through the construction area by flaggers. Motorists should expect some delays. Additionally, the southbound passing lane will be closed for the first part of the week.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will continue to excavate and place gravel for the temporary widening along the northbound Business 51 lanes across from MacArthur Way.

Crews will continue to work on the concrete pavement for the new northbound lanes installing the concrete shoulder and curb and gutter after the traffic lane concrete is strong enough.

Crews will adjust and install the inlet castings and shape the gravel along the concrete pavement for temporary asphalt.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Business 51 (Post Road).

Rainbow Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Business 51 (Post Road).

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: I-39 (NEW)

Location: I-39/Portage County B interchange

Schedule: October 11-12, 2021; March 2022 – June 2022

Project ID: 1166-12-89

Project cost: $2,768,223

Prime Contractor: Zenith Tech, Inc.

2021:

Description: The only work planned for 2021 is to fill rumble strips on the outside shoulder.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will fill rumble strips on the outside shoulder on Monday, October 11 and Tuesday, October 12.

Traffic impacts: The right lane for both northbound and southbound I-39 will be closed October 11-October 12 near Exit 153 for County B. All ramps will remain open during this work.

Crews will fill rumble strips on the outside shoulder on Monday, October 11 and Tuesday, October 12. Traffic impacts: The right lane for both northbound and southbound I-39 will be closed October 11-October 12 near Exit 153 for County B. All ramps will remain open during this work.

2022:

Description: The bridges at I-39 north/south over County B and the Wisconsin Central Ltd. Railroad will be resurfaced. The project also includes guard rail replacement, concrete pavement joint repairs, replacement of vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repair of existing culverts, and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or on County B, planning to pass under I-39.

The bridges at I-39 north/south over County B and the Wisconsin Central Ltd. Railroad will be resurfaced. The project also includes guard rail replacement, concrete pavement joint repairs, replacement of vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repair of existing culverts, and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or on County B, planning to pass under I-39. Overall traffic impacts for 2022: Traffic will be managed primarily with long term, single lane closures on both I-39 and County B. Traffic control on I-39 will extend a considerable distance north and south of the actual construction limits on I-39, as well as east and west of the actual construction limits on County B. The bridges on I-39 will be resurfaced half at a time, first closing the outside lanes and then the inside lanes. Concrete pavement repairs on County B will also be done with single lane closures, but in addition the on/off ramps will be fully closed for 24 hours periods to allow for repairs in the ramp terminal intersection areas. Ramp closures for northbound and southbound directions are not allowed to occur at the same time. County B will be fully closed for a very short time (Night-time closure of no more than 20 minutes on designated days) for erection of the overhead signs and structure.



Website: A website will be available in the 2022 construction year.

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: County U intersection, town of Herman

Schedule: June 28, 2021 to October 14, 2021

Project ID: 1058-02-73

Work scheduled for next week: Signs and pavement markings will be completed, light poles will be installed and turned on. Rumble strips will be installed on the shoulders. Crews will work on final restoration and clean up.

Traffic impacts: Crews plan to open the road up to traffic and remove all traffic control by 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Until then, the speed limit is reduced to 55 mph. Westbound WIS 29 is on the westbound outside lane with no width restriction. Eastbound WIS 29 traffic will be moved to the inside lane with an 11-foot width restriction. County U north intersection is open, and County U south intersection is closed.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29countyu/

Vilas County

Highway: US 51

Location: US 51 from Woodland Drive to Vilas County M, Arbor Vitae

Schedule: October 4, 2021 to November 5, 2021

Project ID: 1170-20-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to complete two culvert replacements and begin asphalt removal and replacement.

Traffic impacts: One lane of US 51 will be closed, and traffic will be routed through the construction area with flaggers. Motorists should expect some delays.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Marquette County line/County JJ in the town of Dakota to WIS 21 West/West Division Street in the city of Wautoma

Schedule: October 11, 2021 to October 13, 2021

Project ID: 6150-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews are returning to the project to restore the slopes at Mud Creek.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter daily flagging between Southgate Terrace and Cottonville Drive.

