WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #25
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.
Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/
Adams County
Highway: WIS 82
Location: WIS 13 to County B
Schedule: April 12, 2021 to late October 2021
Project ID: 1430-01-77
Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on shoulders early in the week. Crews plan to place topsoil and gravel at driveways. Crews also plan to grind concrete late in the week.
Traffic impacts: As a reminder, WIS 82 remains closed to thru traffic until Friday, October 29. A posted detour via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39 is in place. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.
Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/
Highway: WIS 13
Location: Bridges over Little Roche a Cri and Carter Creek
Schedule: August 16, 2021 to October 22, 2021
Project ID: 6140-01-65
Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue cleaning and painting the bridge over Carter Creek. Crews will replace beam guard and pave the southbound approaches at both bridges.
Traffic impacts: The southbound lanes on both bridges are closed. Two-way traffic over the one-lane bridges will be maintained with the use of temporary signals installed at each structure. There are lane restrictions for oversized vehicles in both directions at both bridges to the end of October.
Florence County
Highway: WIS 139
Location: Between the Forest County line and Fay Lake Road
Schedule: September 7, 2021 to October 2021
Project ID: 9110-72-10
Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue removing pavement mid to late week with paving beginning at the Forest County line and move north. Asphalt driveways that were removed will be paved later in the week.
Traffic impacts: Flagging operations during daylight working hours will be utilized to restrict traffic to one travel lane when needed. Slight delays are anticipated.
Forest County
Highway: WIS 32
Location: Forest Avenue in Wabeno to US 8 in Laona
Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 16, 2021
Project ID: 9130-03-73
Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on pavement markings and signs.
Traffic impacts: WIS 32 and all intersecting roads will remain open to traffic. Motorists will encounter single lane closures and flagging operations.
Forest and Florence Counties
Highway: WIS 101
Location: From US 8 in Armstrong Creek to Woods Creek Road in Fern
Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 29, 2021
Project ID: 9304-11-70/9304-12-70
Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on shoulders and beam guard installation.
Traffic impacts: WIS 101 is open. Traffic is reduced to a single lane with flagging during shoulder work, rumble strip installation, and beam guard work.
Iron County
Highway: US 51/US 2
Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2
Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021
Project ID: 1175-21-71
Work scheduled for next week: Crews will remove the temporary bypass and place topsoil, pour remaining curb and gutter and sidewalk, place signs, and begin removing pavement on US 2 west.
Traffic impacts: All directions are utilizing the roundabout. Motorists may encounter flagging operations.
Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/
Langlade County
Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52
Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane
Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021
Project ID: 9140-12-70/73
Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install pavement markings and center line and shoulder rumble strips from US 45 to Clover Road.
Traffic impacts: Traffic from US 45 to Clover Road will be controlled with flaggers during work operations.
Highway: WIS 64
Location: County P to the Oconto County line and bridge over Wolf River in Langlade
Schedule: July 28, 2021 to October 2021
Project ID: 9140-12-71/74
Work scheduled for next week: Pavement removal and replacement will continue from Heise Road to the Oconto County line.
Traffic impacts:
- Flagging operations from WIS 55 to the Oconto County line.
Lincoln County
Highway: US 51
Location: From the Marathon/Lincoln County line in Pine River to County K (Exit 211) in Merrill
Schedule: July 19, 2021 to November 15, 2022
Project ID: 1176-22-72/73
Work scheduled for next week: Grading crews will continue crushing and relaying the existing rubbelized concrete from the CN Railroad overpass bridge to the Wisconsin River bridge. Asphalt paving crews will continue paving from Center Road to the CN railroad bridge. Crews will remove asphalt, reconstruct the subbase, and pave the lower layers of asphalt at the County Q southbound on and off ramps. Crews will also pave the upper layer of asphalt on the southbound County K on-ramp, southbound WIS 64 on-ramp, and southbound WIS 64 off-ramps.
Traffic impacts:
- The southbound County Q off-ramp from US 51 will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, October 11 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 13.
- The southbound County Q on-ramp from US 51 will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday, October 14 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 16.
- The southbound County K on-ramp to US 51 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., October 14
- The southbound WIS 64 on-ramp to US 51 will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., October 14
- The southbound WIS 64 off-ramp to US 51 will be closed from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., October 14.
- US 51 traffic will continue to be counter directional in the existing northbound lanes. Median crossovers are being used to direct traffic to the on and off ramps at County Q, WIS 64, and County K. Traffic will maintain this configuration until mid-November. The speed limit remains 55 mph in the work zone.
- Motorists will encounter flashing beacon signs and speed sensors up to 6 miles in advance of the work zone. These warnings are intended to heighten driver awareness and reduce speed ahead of a possible traffic backup.
Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/
Highway: US 51/County Q Bridge
Location: County Q bridge over US 51, Exit 205, Merrill
Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 29, 2021
Project ID: 1176-22-60
Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue work on the bridge surface and pour the bridge deck on the northern half.
Traffic impacts: County Q is down to a single lane. Motorists using the US 51 off ramps and County Q will encounter temporary traffic signals. Traffic will be switched to the southern lane.
Marathon County
Highway: WIS 97
Location: Black Creek Bridge to Taylor County line
Schedule: This is the last update for this project.
Project ID: 9535-05-70
Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on final clean up.
Menominee County
Highway: WIS 47
Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River
Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021
Project ID: 9650-17-61/70
Work scheduled for next week: Crews will begin removing and replacing asphalt pavement on WIS 47 between County VV east and County VV west.
Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations on WIS 47 between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55.
Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/
Oneida County
Highway: US 51
Location: Bearskin Bridge to Rocky Run Road
Schedule: October 4, 2021 to October 27, 2021
Project ID: 1170-16-71
Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to complete asphalt paving and gravel shouldering operations.
Traffic impacts: One lane of US 51 is closed with traffic routed through the construction area by flaggers. Motorists should expect some delays. Additionally, the southbound passing lane will be closed for the first part of the week.
Portage County
Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)
Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike
Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022
Project ID: 6414-00-79
Work scheduled for next week:
- Crews will continue to excavate and place gravel for the temporary widening along the northbound Business 51 lanes across from MacArthur Way.
- Crews will continue to work on the concrete pavement for the new northbound lanes installing the concrete shoulder and curb and gutter after the traffic lane concrete is strong enough.
- Crews will adjust and install the inlet castings and shape the gravel along the concrete pavement for temporary asphalt.
Traffic impacts:
- Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.
- Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.
- Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Business 51 (Post Road).
- Rainbow Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Business 51 (Post Road).
Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/
Highway: I-39 (NEW)
Location: I-39/Portage County B interchange
Schedule: October 11-12, 2021; March 2022 – June 2022
Project ID: 1166-12-89
Project cost: $2,768,223
Prime Contractor: Zenith Tech, Inc.
2021:
- Description: The only work planned for 2021 is to fill rumble strips on the outside shoulder.
- Work scheduled for next week: Crews will fill rumble strips on the outside shoulder on Monday, October 11 and Tuesday, October 12.
- Traffic impacts: The right lane for both northbound and southbound I-39 will be closed October 11-October 12 near Exit 153 for County B. All ramps will remain open during this work.
2022:
- Description: The bridges at I-39 north/south over County B and the Wisconsin Central Ltd. Railroad will be resurfaced. The project also includes guard rail replacement, concrete pavement joint repairs, replacement of vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repair of existing culverts, and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or on County B, planning to pass under I-39.
- Overall traffic impacts for 2022:
- Traffic will be managed primarily with long term, single lane closures on both I-39 and County B. Traffic control on I-39 will extend a considerable distance north and south of the actual construction limits on I-39, as well as east and west of the actual construction limits on County B.
- The bridges on I-39 will be resurfaced half at a time, first closing the outside lanes and then the inside lanes.
- Concrete pavement repairs on County B will also be done with single lane closures, but in addition the on/off ramps will be fully closed for 24 hours periods to allow for repairs in the ramp terminal intersection areas.
- Ramp closures for northbound and southbound directions are not allowed to occur at the same time.
- County B will be fully closed for a very short time (Night-time closure of no more than 20 minutes on designated days) for erection of the overhead signs and structure.
Website: A website will be available in the 2022 construction year.
Shawano County
Highway: WIS 29
Location: County U intersection, town of Herman
Schedule: June 28, 2021 to October 14, 2021
Project ID: 1058-02-73
Work scheduled for next week: Signs and pavement markings will be completed, light poles will be installed and turned on. Rumble strips will be installed on the shoulders. Crews will work on final restoration and clean up.
Traffic impacts: Crews plan to open the road up to traffic and remove all traffic control by 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Until then, the speed limit is reduced to 55 mph. Westbound WIS 29 is on the westbound outside lane with no width restriction. Eastbound WIS 29 traffic will be moved to the inside lane with an 11-foot width restriction. County U north intersection is open, and County U south intersection is closed.
Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29countyu/
Vilas County
Highway: US 51
Location: US 51 from Woodland Drive to Vilas County M, Arbor Vitae
Schedule: October 4, 2021 to November 5, 2021
Project ID: 1170-20-72
Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to complete two culvert replacements and begin asphalt removal and replacement.
Traffic impacts: One lane of US 51 will be closed, and traffic will be routed through the construction area with flaggers. Motorists should expect some delays.
Waushara County
Highway: WIS 22
Location: Marquette County line/County JJ in the town of Dakota to WIS 21 West/West Division Street in the city of Wautoma
Schedule: October 11, 2021 to October 13, 2021
Project ID: 6150-00-72
Work scheduled for next week: Crews are returning to the project to restore the slopes at Mud Creek.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter daily flagging between Southgate Terrace and Cottonville Drive.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central region:
- Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTNorthCent
- View traffic cameras, lane closures and more at www.511wi.gov