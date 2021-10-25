WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #27

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to late October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Concrete grinding will continue and install pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 remains closed to thru traffic. A posted detour via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39 is in place. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Highway: WIS 13

Location: Bridges over Little Roche a Cri and Carter Creek

Schedule: This project is complete.

Project ID: 6140-01-65

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on final clean up.

Traffic impacts: None.

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Between the Forest County line and Fay Lake Road

Schedule: September 7, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 9110-72-10

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will place gravel shoulders and install final pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations during daylight working hours will be utilized to restrict traffic to one travel lane when needed. Slight delays are anticipated.

Forest County

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Forest Avenue in Wabeno to US 8 in Laona

Schedule: This project is complete.

Forest and Florence Counties

Highway: WIS 101

Location: From US 8 in Armstrong Creek to Woods Creek Road in Fern

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 29, 2021

Project ID: 9304-11-70/9304-12-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on pavement markings and work on final clean up.

Traffic impacts: WIS 101 is open. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers during pavement markings and final clean up.

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will complete removal of temporary roadways, place topsoil and gravel shoulders, install rumble strips, signs, and pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: All directions are utilizing the roundabout. Motorists may encounter flagging operations. Traffic may encounter flaggers. All roadways are anticipated to be open next week.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: This project is complete.

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Highway: WIS 64

Location: County P to the Oconto County line and bridge over Wolf River in Langlade

Schedule: July 28, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-71/74

Work scheduled for next week: Shoulder work will finish up early in the week. Centerline rumble strips and pavement markings will be installed. Thermoplastic snowmobile crossings will be installed at three locations.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations from WIS 55 to the Oconto County line.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51

Location: From the Marathon/Lincoln County line in Pine River to County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: July 19, 2021 to November 15, 2022

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Work scheduled for next week: Paving crews will continue from the Wisconsin River to the southern project limits and pave the southbound County Q on and off ramps. Towards the end of the week, crews will begin placing new pavement markings.

Traffic impacts:

On Friday, October 29, the County Q southbound off-ramp will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the County Q southbound on-ramp will be closed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

US 51 traffic continues to be counter directional in the existing northbound lanes. Median crossovers are being used to direct traffic to the on and off ramps at County Q, WIS 64, and County K. Traffic will maintain this configuration until mid-November. The speed limit remains 55 mph in the work zone.

Motorists will encounter flashing beacon signs and speed sensors up to 6 miles in advance of the work zone. These warnings are intended to heighten driver awareness and reduce speed ahead of a possible traffic backup.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Highway: US 51/County Q Bridge

Location: County Q bridge over US 51, Exit 205, Merrill

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 29, 2021

Project ID: 1176-22-60

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install concrete pavement and install curb and gutter.

Traffic impacts: County Q is down to a single lane. Motorists using the US 51 off ramps and County Q will encounter temporary traffic signals. Traffic will be switched to the southern lane.

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will place gravel shoulders between County VV (east) and County VV (west), remove and replace beam guard on WIS 47 south near Wolf River Drive, finish topsoil and gravel driveways, and finish pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations between Fairgrounds Road and County VV (west)

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: US 51

Location: Bearskin Bridge to Rocky Run Road

Schedule: October 4, 2021 to week of October 29, 2021

Project ID: 1170-16-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to complete pavement markings, centerline rumble strips, and snowmobile crossings.

Traffic impacts: One lane of US 51 is closed with traffic routed through the construction area by flaggers. Motorists should expect some delays.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will complete the concrete sidewalk and stamped colored concrete terrace from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive along the east side of the newly constructed Business 51 northbound lanes.

Crews will place topsoil along the back of the newly placed sidewalks.

Crews will begin to place temporary asphalt north of Rainbow Drive along the east side of Business 51.

Crews will prepare the topsoil and install the permanent landscaping in the Infiltration Ponds along the north side of Patton Drive.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Rainbow Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: I-39

Location: I-39/Portage County B interchange

Schedule: October 11-12, 2021; March 2022 – June 2022

Project ID: 1166-12-89

2021:

All work for 2021 has been completed. This project will be in winter shutdown until Spring 2022.

2022:

Description: The bridges at I-39 north/south over County B and the Wisconsin Central Ltd. Railroad will be resurfaced. The project also includes guard rail replacement, concrete pavement joint repairs, replacement of vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repair of existing culverts, and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or on County B, planning to pass under I-39.

The bridges at I-39 north/south over County B and the Wisconsin Central Ltd. Railroad will be resurfaced. The project also includes guard rail replacement, concrete pavement joint repairs, replacement of vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repair of existing culverts, and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or on County B, planning to pass under I-39. Overall traffic impacts for 2022: Traffic will be managed primarily with long term, single lane closures on both I-39 and County B. Traffic control on I-39 will extend a considerable distance north and south of the actual construction limits on I-39, as well as east and west of the actual construction limits on County B. The bridges on I-39 will be resurfaced half at a time, first closing the outside lanes and then the inside lanes. Concrete pavement repairs on County B will also be done with single lane closures, but in addition the on/off ramps will be fully closed for 24 hours periods to allow for repairs in the ramp terminal intersection areas. Ramp closures for northbound and southbound directions are not allowed to occur at the same time. County B will be fully closed for a very short time (Night-time closure of no more than 20 minutes on designated days) for erection of the overhead signs and structure.



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39countyb/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: County U intersection, town of Herman

Schedule: This project is complete.

Project ID: 1058-02-73

Note: More information on how to navigate a J-Turn can be found on the project website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29countyu/

Vilas County

Highway: US 51

Location: US 51 from Woodland Drive to Vilas County M, Arbor Vitae

Schedule: October 4, 2021 to November 5, 2021

Project ID: 1170-20-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to complete removing and replacing asphalt, work on gravel shoulders, and will install centerline rumble strips.

Traffic impacts: One lane of US 51 will be closed, and traffic will be routed through the construction area with flaggers. Motorists should expect some delays.

