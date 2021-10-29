WisDOT North Central Region Weekly Construction Update #28

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to complete concrete grinding and install pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 remains closed to thru traffic until Friday, November 5. A posted detour via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39 is in place. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Between the Forest County line and Fay Lake Road

Schedule: This is the last update for this project.

Project ID: 9110-72-10

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on final clean up.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations during daylight working hours when needed.

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: This is the last update for this project.

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on final clean up.

Traffic impacts: Motorists may encounter flagging.

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64

Location: County P to the Oconto County line and bridge over Wolf River in Langlade

Schedule: This is the last update for this project.

Project ID: 9140-12-71/74

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install centerline rumble strips, pavement markings, and three thermoplastic snowmobile crossings. Crews will work on final clean up.

Traffic impacts: Flagging between County P and the Oconto County line.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51

Location: From the Marathon/Lincoln County line in Pine River to County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: July 19, 2021 to November 15, 2022

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will complete gravel shoulders and pavement marking crews will continue applying pavement marking to all southbound mainline lanes, along with all the southbound on and off ramps at County K, WIS 64, and County Q.

Traffic impacts:

On Friday, October 29, the County Q southbound off-ramp will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the County Q southbound on-ramp will be closed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

US 51 traffic continues to be counter directional in the existing northbound lanes. Median crossovers are being used to direct traffic to the on and off ramps at County Q, WIS 64, and County K. Traffic will maintain this configuration until mid-November. The speed limit remains 55 mph in the work zone.

Motorists will encounter flashing beacon signs and speed sensors up to 6 miles in advance of the work zone. These warnings are intended to heighten driver awareness and reduce speed ahead of a possible traffic backup.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Highway: US 51/County Q Bridge

Location: County Q bridge over US 51, Exit 205, Merrill

Schedule: This is the last update for this project.

Project ID: 1176-22-60

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will place asphalt, install guardrail, work on shoulders, apply pavement markings, and remove all traffic control.

Traffic impacts: Until crews remove traffic control, County Q is down to a single lane. Motorists using the US 51 off ramps and County Q will encounter temporary traffic signals.

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: This is the last update for this project.

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to finish pavement markings and final clean up.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations between Fairgrounds Road and County VV (west)

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: US 51

Location: Bearskin Bridge to Rocky Run Road

Schedule: This is the last update for this project.

Project ID: 1170-16-71

Work scheduled for next week: All pavement marking work should be completed by Friday, October 29, pending favorable weather.

Traffic impacts: Motorists should expect some delays during pavement marking operations.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through November 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will install temporary pavement markings and traffic control devices to switch northbound traffic onto the new northbound lane on the east side of Post Road.

Crews will continue to place topsoil along the newly placed sidewalks and behind curb and gutter.

After northbound traffic is shifted to the east side of Post Road, crews will work between the southbound and northbound traffic in the median to shape the gravel and pave temporary asphalt to connect the existing pavement and new concrete pavement.

Crews will continue to prepare the topsoil and install the permanent landscaping.

Traffic impacts:

Starting as early as October 29, northbound traffic will be shifted to the east side of the roadway in a single lane on the newly constructed northbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Starting as early as November 3, the sidewalk along the west side of Post Road from Plover Springs Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike will be closed and pedestrians will be routed to use the sidewalk along the east side of Post Road from Plover Springs Drive to Porter Road.

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Rainbow Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: I-39

Location: I-39/Portage County B interchange

Schedule: October 11-12, 2021; March 2022 – June 2022

Project ID: 1166-12-89

2021:

All work for 2021 has been completed. This project will be in winter shutdown until Spring 2022.

2022:

Description: The bridges at I-39 north/south over County B and the Wisconsin Central Ltd. Railroad will be resurfaced. The project also includes guard rail replacement, concrete pavement joint repairs, replacement of vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repair of existing culverts, and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or on County B, planning to pass under I-39.

The bridges at I-39 north/south over County B and the Wisconsin Central Ltd. Railroad will be resurfaced. The project also includes guard rail replacement, concrete pavement joint repairs, replacement of vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repair of existing culverts, and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or on County B, planning to pass under I-39. Overall traffic impacts for 2022: Traffic will be managed primarily with long term, single lane closures on both I-39 and County B. Traffic control on I-39 will extend a considerable distance north and south of the actual construction limits on I-39, as well as east and west of the actual construction limits on County B. The bridges on I-39 will be resurfaced half at a time, first closing the outside lanes and then the inside lanes. Concrete pavement repairs on County B will also be done with single lane closures, but in addition the on/off ramps will be fully closed for 24 hours periods to allow for repairs in the ramp terminal intersection areas. Ramp closures for northbound and southbound directions are not allowed to occur at the same time. County B will be fully closed for a very short time (Night-time closure of no more than 20 minutes on designated days) for erection of the overhead signs and structure.



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39countyb/

Vilas County

Highway: US 51

Location: US 51 from Woodland Drive to Vilas County M, Arbor Vitae

Schedule: October 4, 2021 to November 5, 2021

Project ID: 1170-20-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to complete pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists should expect some delays during pavement marking operations.

