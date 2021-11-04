Antigo Times

Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

By Antigo Times
November 4, 2021
Submitted by: Coach Ben Wilhelm

Athletes Name:  Garrett Husnick

Sport: Boy’s Soccer

Description: Garrett was likely to be an outstanding conference player this year, but suffered a season ending injury in our second game. Since then he has still faithfully attended almost all of our practices and games. Despite his unfortunate circumstances he has maintained a positive attitude, cheering on his teammates all season. Expectations of Athlete of the Week include: Follows athletic code, all passing grades, to class on time and follows school rules.

