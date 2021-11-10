Antigo Library Receives Ice Age Trail Alliance Backpack for Trail Explorers

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Antigo recently became the newest Ice Age Trail community and the Ice Age trail Alliance donated a backpack that is available for two week checkout for community members to enjoy.

“In 2020, The Ice Age Trail Alliance introduced our Ice Age Trail Explorer Backpack: a hiking pack with everything you need to interact with & learn about Wisconsin’s flora and fauna while hiking the Ice Age National Scenic Trail! Curious hikers and families with inquisitive children will enjoy using Wisconsin wildlife identification guides, gaining a closer look at critters through binoculars, and navigating the Ice Age Trail with the atlas, guidebook, and compass. The Explorer Backpacks are made possible with support from the National Park Foundation and Granite Gear, who generously supplied the backpacks”.said Amy Lord of the Ice Age Trail Alliance.

“We are excited to be an Ice Age Trail community and the backpack has already been checked out for the first time. People are thrilled to use the backpack out and check out the trail with their family.” said library director Dominic Frandrup.

The Langlade County chapter of the Ice Age Trail has existed since 1973 and there are over 50 miles of trail in the county. About 2/3 of the trail passes over public lands owned and administered by the county and state.

For more information stop by the library or call at 715-623-3724.