Antigo Middle & High School Bowling Scores

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo High School and Middle School bowling season began on Sunday, November 7th.

All teams bowled at Dale’s Weston Lanes. The next meet will be on November 28th.

Girls Varsity

Match 1

Girls Varsity beat Wittenberg/Birnamwood 7-1-1. Team average score was 167. Top Bowlers: Katie Kirsch, Marnie Kubacki and Makala Beck.

Match 2

Girls Varsity beat DC Everest/Wausau East 7-2. Team average score was 159. Top Bowlers: Marnie Kubacki, Katie Kirsch and Makala Beck.

Boys Varsity

Match 1

Boys Varsity beat their Bye. Team average score was 178. Top Bowlers: Grant Praslowicz and Jack Steger.

Match 2

Boys Varsity beat Lakeland. Team average score was 206. Top Bowlers: Luke Bastle (100%), Jack Steger.

JV1

Match 1

JV1 lost against their Bye. Team average score was 109. Top Bowlers: John Lewis and Ean Perry.

Match 2

JV1 lost against Waupaca. Team average score was 119. Top Bowlers: John Lewis and Ean Perry.

JV2

Match 1

JV2 lost against Stevens Point. Team average score was 120. Top Bowlers: Matt Sprague and Cody Nowak.

Match 2

JV2 lost against DC Everest. Team average score was 136. Top Bowlers: Cody Nowak and Max Busse.

Middle School

Middle School 1 lost to Merrill 1. Team average score was 88. Top Bowlers: Sterling Schultz, Alex Kubiaczyk, Danny Maus.

Middle School 2 beat Merrill 2. Team average score was 135. Top Bowlers: Zander Zwirshitz, Korbin Schroepfer, Sam Maus.