Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 11/15/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, November 2nd

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on 6th Avenue. The caller told officers that sometime the night before; an older 70’s model motorcycle with no engine was taken from the yard.

Wednesday, November 3rd

Officers responded to a report of assault and battery at an address on Prosser Place. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on 10th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Hwy. 64. The male caller told officers that a Dodge truck hit his red Toyota.

Thursday, November 4th

Officers responded to a report of a prowler at an address on Watson Street. The caller told officers that they saw someone staring into the door from the front porch wearing all black. The subject was described as being short and approximately 350 lbs. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on S. Dorr Street. A male subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business on Hwy. 64. The male caller told officers that he had gone into the business to complain about an incident with one of their driver and the manager pulled a knife. Officers found out that the reporting male was the main aggressor in the situation. It was a road rage incident that had escalated. Everyone calmed down after being spoken to by officers. No one was charged.

Officers responded to a report of a prowler at an address on Neva Road. The female caller told officers that someone had been knocking on her door at all hours of the night. She said that it has been happening for about 4-5 weeks. Officers advised her to call, when the knocking is happening. Officers also discussed leaving the porch lights on and potentially getting a security system.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 1st Avenue and Superior Street.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Superior Street and 5th Avenue. Property damage only.

Friday, November 5th

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Mary Street. The subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Deresch Street.

Saturday, November 6th

Officers received a call from a female at an address on Martin Avenue reporting criminal damage. She told officers that the back window had been broken out of her brother’s vehicle and a neighbor had seen some people running down the road. The caller told officers that there may be video footage of the incident.

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident at 5th Avenue and Fulton Street. The caller told officers that someone hit a truck approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The striking vehicle was described as an older, black Ford Ranger with a male driver.

Sunday, November 7th

Officers stopped a vehicle on Neva Road. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an area business on 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that they were driving past the business and saw about 10 people fighting out front with one person on the ground. They did not see any weapons. Officers escorted one male subject to his residence.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at an address on Dorr Street. The female caller told officers that she saw some kids trying to break into a nearby house. They were slamming against the door. She did not think anyone was home. One of the subjects left in a white car in an unknown direction. Two other subjects left on a bikes going south on Morse Street. Officers determined that it was an attempted break in. No entrance was gained and there was no damage.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, November 3rd

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Price-Polar Road. The caller told officers that their vehicle had been side swiped by another car while they were waiting for a school bus. The other driver told officers that he had been distracted by his dogs when the accident occurred.

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on East Shore Drive.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Walleye Road. Smoke was coming through the walls. Everyone was out of the building. Multiple fire departments responded.

Thursday, November 4th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an area business on Hwy. 45. The caller told officers that a vehicle left without paying for $43.77 worth of fuel. The vehicle was described as a blue Dodge Ram pickup with a blue topper and rack. It left going northbound on Hwy. 45 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

Officers received a report of criminal damage at an address on Cty. Rd. C. The caller told officers that the septic tank caps were broken off and they noticed footprints around the garage. They told officers that the incident happened sometime within the past week and a half.

Friday, November 5th

Officers responded to a report of a theft on Moose Lake Road.

Saturday, November 6th

Officers responded to a shooting call at an address on Cty. Rd. WW. The male caller told officers that people were shooting rounds onto his property to the south and one of the subjects also lasered him with his gun when he went to confront them.

Monday, November 8th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. K and Hunting River Road involving a tractor versus a vehicle.

Tuesday, November 9th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Mapleview Road. There was culvert and yard damage on Hwy. 45. A female subject was taken into custody.

Officers received a call from a male subject at an address on Hwy. 64 reporting a theft. The caller told officers that he had hired a party to fix several pieces of farm equipment for him. The subject picked up the equipment and did not return them. He also indicated that the subject had sold some of the items as he hadn’t come to pick them up. The subject was now ignoring his calls.

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on Cty. Rd. U. The male caller told officers that at some point within the last day or two some tools had been stolen from his property. Someone entered his garage and stole 2 belt sanders, 3 hand held sanders, 2 battery operated skill saws, and 1 electric saw. He requested an extra patrol in the area.