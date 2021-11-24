Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 11/29/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, November 18th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 9th Avenue.

Friday, November 19th

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Edison Street. The caller told officers that a 23 year old subject was possibly high on methamphetamine. They were moaning and crashing around the room. The subject was fine by the time officers arrived.

Saturday, November 20th

Officers received a report of criminal damage at an address on Berner Street. The caller told officers that someone had come onto their property and cut the tie downs on a tarp that was covering some lawn equipment. They said that it looked like it had been cut with some scissors. The caller gave officers that name of a possible suspect that they had been in altercations with, in the past.

Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at an area business on Hwy. 64. The subject was cited for retail theft.

Monday, November 22nd

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Clermont Street. Two male subjects were arguing near the back door. When officers arrived, the subjects said that they had no issues and went their separate ways.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on 5th Avenue. Property damage only.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, November 17th

Officers received a report of disorderly conduct from a subject at an address on Industrial Park Road. The male caller told officers that while on a job site somewhere around Bass Lake, he was in an altercation with a male subject. The subject had threatened him by saying that he was going to end up on the bottom of the lake. The caller asked officers to tell the male subject to stay away from him.

Thursday, November 18th

Officers conducted a welfare check at an address on Hwy. 55. Officers had received a call stating that a female subject had been at this address and the callers had heard scratches and voices. They believed that the male subject at the address may have a secret room. Officers were allowed to look throughout the house and basement. No one was found. No one was being held against their will.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 64. One lane of traffic was momentarily closed. The vehicles were towed.

Saturday, November 20th

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Enterprise Lake Road. The caller told officers that they thought it may be a chimney fire. Officers advised the caller to get everyone out of the house.

Sunday, November 21st

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. C and Berg Road. The male caller told officers that his daughter had swerved to avoid a deer and her vehicle ended up in the ditch. He told them that he would get the vehicle removed. EMS was declined. The driver was not intoxicated. The property owner was notified about some damage to their trees.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Cty. Rd. B and Hwy. 45. Property damage only.

Monday, November 22nd

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Cty. Rd. HH. The male caller told officers that his wife had called him saying that a subject at the address was out of control and had put a hole in the wall. The subject was taken into custody.