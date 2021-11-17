Antigo Public Library to be Official Santa Letter Drop-Off Location

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

“We are thrilled to be able to be a drop off site for Santa letters for a third year. Last year the library assisted Santa and his elves by collecting 78 letters and pictures, some of which weren’t even from Wisconsin! It’s a lot of fun seeing the excitement of the children when they drop off their letters. ” says Maria Pregler.

From November 29 through December 17 letters can be dropped off in a special Santa mailbox in Antigo, Elcho or White Lake. If you can’t make it into a library location during open hours the letters will be transferred from the outdoor book drops into the Santa mailbox.

Any letters written are due to the main branch in Antigo no later than Friday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m. Santa and his elves ask that you please include the child’s mailing address on the letter so Santa can send a personalized response.