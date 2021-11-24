Antigo Public Library to Reduce Hours Due to Funding

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Public Library will be shortening its hours of operation by 12 per week, effective November 22. Hours will be Monday through Thursday 9am-6pm. Friday 10am-5:30pm at the Antigo location.

Dominic Frandrup, director of the library, said this adjustment in hours is a result of the library not seeing a funding increase in 11 years.

“We had hoped to restore library hours to pre-pandemic levels and be open later during the week and open on Saturdays, but unfortunately, it’s not possible,” he said.

Frandrup reported that while library operational expenses have increased over the last 11 years for such things as heat, electricity, internet access for patrons, and library materials, the appropriations from the City of Antigo and Langlade County, at $306,690 each, has not.

The library requested an increase of 8% to the Antigo City Council’s Committee of the Whole during its budget request session on October 13. Frandrup said the request was met with opposition.

“What’s concerning is that the library is an economic driver in Antigo, and offers a return on investment of $4.75 for every tax dollar spent,” he said. “The Wisconsin state average is $4.09.”

Frandrup said residents concerned about the reduction in the library’s hours should contact their city and county representatives.

For more information, contact Frandrup at 715-623-3724.